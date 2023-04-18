FDCP to honor Dolly De Leon, Martika Escobar, Soliman Cruz at Parangal ng Sining

The three are honored for their ‘invaluable contribution to the Philippine film industry'

MANILA, Philippines – Actors Dolly de Leon and Soliman Cruz and filmmaker Martika Escobar are set to receive the Annual Achievement Award at the Parangal ng Sining awards of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

Dolly, who starred in the Cannes-winning film Triangle of Sadness, is recognized “for representing the Filipino as an artist standing proudly side by side with the titans of cinema delivering a performance nothing short of world class.”

For her performance as a wily cruise ship toilet cleaner in Triangle of Sadness, Dolly became the first Filipino to earn best supporting actress nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTA awards.

Martika, the filmmaker behind Leonor Will Never Die, is awarded “for representing the new generation of Filipina filmmakers who have broken the ground to win praise from world cinema.”

Leonor Will Never Die is Martika’s feature film debut. It made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022, where it won the Special Jury Prize for Innovative Spirit.

Soliman, who stars as a Filipino sailor in the Romanian film To The North, is honored “for being the embodiment of the consummate actor for both film and stage,” and “for serving as inspiration to an entire generation of Filipino thespians.”

The Parangal ng Sining will be held on Sunday, April 23 at Seda Hotel in Quezon City. – Rappler.com