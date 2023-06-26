Female rage in Filipino film and tales of the domestic

MANILA, Philippines – For the last couple of years, female rage has become one of the most sought after elements in television and film. Viewers, mostly women, achieve catharsis when they watch other women break down and out of the claustrophobic mold that they’ve been shaped in – that is, prim and subdued.

This is why we root for characters like Amy Dunne in Gone Girl and the Bride in Kill Bill – women who are angry and out for vengeance.

Another example that comes to mind is Julie Anne San Jose’s refreshing and proactive take on Maria Clara in GMA’s Maria Clara at Ibarra, which subverts everything we know about the character in Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo.

The updated Maria Clara isn’t the first time we’ve seen angry women on the Filipino screen. From Wildflower’s Ivy Aguas rising from the dead to exact revenge on the Ardiente family, to Georgia Ferrer threatening a pregnant Emma Doqueza with a water gun in Ika-6 na Utos, Filipino film and television is not short of depictions of female rage.

Yet in these instances, the moods of women are often relegated to drama. Any woman who cries too hard or lashes out too hard or even enjoys things too hard is “overreacting.” Coming back from the dead and having very serious water gun fights are depictions of rage meant to highlight the women’s anger as unrealistic and irrational.

But the celebration of female rage in the media is our way of justifying our anger, as well as owning the exaggeration. It is not just drama; it reflects far deeper truths about the situations that Filipino women face.

Raging through decades in film

Insiang, directed by Lino Brocka, was one of the entries in the second Metro Manila Film Festival, also known as the 1976 Filipino Film Festival.

Hailed as one of Brocka’s best works, the film puts us in the shoes of the titular character Insiang (Hilda Koronel). She is young and, in the beginning, defenseless against her abusive mother Tonya (Mona Lisa) and Tonya’s much younger boyfriend, Dado (Ruel Vernal). When he assaults Insiang and pits Tonya against her, Insiang resorts to revenge.

From beginning to end, we see Insiang transform from a soft girl juxtaposed with the rough edges of the slums, to a vengeful being, cold and cruel as her life. For a moment, she tries to reach for her mother for comfort from the violence, but when Tonya doesn’t give her that, she walks away, simultaneously destroyed and renewed by all that had transpired.

The 1980 film Brutal does something similar. Directed by Marilou Diaz-Abaya and written by Ricky Lee, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) calls it “the first Filipino movie to tackle rape as a feminist issue in the context of the Philippine patriarchal society.” In the film, Monica (Amy Austria) is arrested for killing her husband Tato (Jay Ilagan) and his two friends. Traumatized, she refuses to talk about what happened and pleads guilty, but journalist Clara Valdez (Charo Santos) believes there’s more to the story than Monica is letting on, especially with her mother Charing (Perla Bautista) recalling that she was raised a good girl.

Less gritty is Olivia Lamasan’s 1996 film Madrasta (Stepmother), which Ricky Lee co-wrote. Mariel (Sharon Cuneta) marries Edward (Christopher de Leon) and becomes a stepmother to his children Rachel (Claudine Barretto), Ryan (Patrick Garcia), and Liza (Camille Prats).

With the dutiful and caring Mariel living in the shadow of Edward’s ex-wife Sandra (Zsa Zsa Padilla) and struggling to gain the affection of the children, the film comes to a high point in a good ol’ couple’s fight, where Mariel says, “I was never your partner. I’m just your wife. Kaya hindi mo ako nirerespeto (That’s why you don’t respect me).” And then she leaves in nearly the same manner that Sandra does at the beginning of the movie.

The 2000 film Anak, directed by Rory Quintos and written by Ricky Lee and Raymond Lee, also tackles issues regarding nontraditional motherhood. In the film, Josie (Vilma Santos) returns to the Philippines after working as a domestic helper in Hong Kong for years, but finds it difficult to reconnect with her children Carla (Claudine Barretto), Michael (Baron Geisler), and Daday (Sheila Mae Alvero). While Michael and Daday eventually let their guard down around Josie, Carla lashes out through self-destructive behavior, prompting the mother and daughter to fight multiple times throughout the movie.

What incites female rage in Filipino film

Across these depictions of female rage in Filipino film, the pains and frustrations surrounding domesticity surface very easily. Often, the protagonist of the story, the woman raging, is a mother, wife, or daughter scorned.

Insiang and Brutal, for example, reflect the far-too-common occurrence of domestic violence in the country. A 2018 report from the Philippine Statistics Authority states that one in four women have experienced spousal violence. In 2022, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also found that many cases of violence against women and children (VAWC) go unreported because women are afraid to press charges against their male partners, who are often the breadwinners of the household.

Madrasta and Anak also show an often overlooked facet of the domestic experience: meeting gendered expectations in difficult family situations, with little support from others. In both movies, the mothers are essentially alien to their children but must continue caring for them. Anak further enriches this by showing us Josie’s struggle as an abused domestic helper and transnational mother. On top of that, we’re also put in the shoes of Carla, who had to deal with the loss of her father without Josie’s guidance and comfort.

In these films, female rage is not just a source of catharsis. Very rarely do we watch these movies thinking, “Good for her,” even though the appeal of a female rage moment is the satisfaction of letting all hell break loose, because we know that the female character first had to walk through hell. Veiled in the fiction of these stories are the very real hardships that women face in the domestic sphere, and the need to speak truth to those experiences. – Rappler.com

Sophie Gonzaga is an intern under Rappler’s Lifestyle and Entertainment section.