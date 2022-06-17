‘Big Night!’ to screen at New York Asian Film Festival

NEW YORK PREMIERE. 'Big Night!' starring Christian Bables is set to screen at the New York Asian Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines – Jun Robles Lana’s drug war comedy Big Night! will make its New York premiere at the New York Asian Film Festival’s 20th anniversary edition in July.

The film is one of two representing Southeast Asia, alongside Thailand’s Fast & Feel Love, directed by Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit.

Big Night! stars Christian Bables, who plays Dharna, a hairdresser from the slums who finds her birth name on a watch list of suspected drug addicts and pushers.

Dharna’s name somehow lands on the Duterte government’s drug war list, which turns her into a target, and she races to prove her innocence, while figuring out why her name got on the list in the first place.

The film won Best Picture at the Metro Manila Film Festival in December 2021, as well as Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor in a Lead Role for Christian, and Best Supporting Actor for his co-star John Arcilla.

The New York Asian Film Festival kicks off on July 15. For the first time in two years, it will be held fully in-person in New York.

With an aim to increase Asian representation on the big screen, this year’s edition will showcase over 60 new and classic films from Asian and Asian-American filmmakers.

The festival will also screen Wong Kar Wai’s landmark queer film Happy Together, Stephen Chow’s Kung Fu Hustle, and the Pang Brothers’ horror classic The Eye. – Rappler.com