Summer MMFF 2023 is here: These are the 8 films you can watch

MANILA, Philippines – After a three-year delay, the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival finally launched its inaugural edition this 2023.

Eight Filipino films premiered in cinemas nationwide on Saturday, April 8. The festival will run until April 18, with the awards night taking place on April 11 at the New Frontier Theater.

The summertime MMFF slate includes an action-drama film from Coco Martin, a musical inspired from the works of Rey Valera, and the highly-anticipated pairing between Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla. Here are the eight films you can catch at the 2023 summer MMFF:

‘Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko

Lisa, an author who drew inspiration from watching K-dramas, meets a Korean man who is a huge fan of her novels during her book signing events. Said fan eventually invites her to come explore South Korea with him and there, they try to write their own love story.

‘Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko is directed by Bela Padilla and stars Bela and Yoo Min-gon. It also features Boboy Garovillo, with special participation from Lorna Tolentino and Boy Abunda.

About Us But Not About Us

This psychological drama follows a professor and student, whose seemingly simple conversation unveils details regarding a certain person’s death.

It is directed by Jun Robles Lana and stars Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas.

About Us But Not About Us made its global premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in November 2022, wher it won the Best Film award in the Critics’ Pick Competition.

Here Comes the Groom

A sequel to the 2010 film Here Comes the Bride, Here Comes the Groom will follow the same plot of souls being “swapped” after they meet with an accident during a solar eclipse.

The comedy film is directed by Chris Martinez and stars Enchong Dee, KaladKaren, Maris Racal, Keempee de Leon, Awra Briguela, Gladys Reyes, Miles Ocampo, and drag queen Xilhouete.

Love You Long Time

This romance-drama revolves around a heartbroken young screenwriter who struggles to finish a script. She then meets a mysterious man through a walkie-talkie phone, and their constant communication leads her to develop feelings for the guy.

Love You Long Time is directed by JP Habac and stars Carlo Aquino and Eisel Serrano.

Single Bells

Single Bells is a comedy film that follows friends Rose Ann and Rose Mae – both single – as they try to find true love and true happiness.

It is directed by Fifth Solomon and stars Alex Gonzaga, Angeline Quinto, and Aljur Abrenica.

Apag

Rafael, a son of a wealthy family, gets involved in a hit-and-run accident that leads to the death of an individual. As he tries to cover up the accident, his father then takes the blame for the accident.

The crime drama is directed by Brillante Mendoza and stars Coco Martin, Lito Lapid, Gladys Reyes, Jaclyn Jose, and Mercedes Cabral.

The film has also made its international screening at the following festivals: Busan International Film Festival, World Film Festival of Bangkok, and Asian Film Festival.

Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko

Inspired by the music of Rey Valera, the musical biopic delves into his personal struggles and journey to becoming one of the country’s renowned singer-composers.

It is directed by Joven Tan and stars RK Bagatsing, Meg Imperial, Christopher de Leon, Ariel Rivera, Lotlot de Leon, and Rossana Roces. Rey Valera also did the documentary’s actual narration.

Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story

Lucy, who is going through a divorce, flies to Switzerland to seek assisted voluntary death. There, she meets a male nursing assistant who tries to convince her that life is still worth living.

The romantic drama is directed by RC Delos Reyes and stars Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla.

It was in July 2019 when MMFF’s ExeCom first announced plans to hold two film festivals every year, with the introduction of a summer edition. The summer festival was supposed to debut in April 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19. Its 2021 and 2022 editions were also skipped. – Rappler.com