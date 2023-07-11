FIRST LOOK: Hugh Jackman dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit in ‘Deadpool 3’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIRST LOOK. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share an image from their upcoming film 'Deadpool 3.'

This is the first time the classic costume will be seen on the big screen

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel fans, assemble! Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Monday, July 10, shared a first look at their upcoming film, Deadpool 3.

In each of their Instagram stories, the two actors shared a new still from the third installment of the film franchise: Reynolds’ Deadpool is seen walking with Jackman’s Wolverine, who is wearing his classic yellow-and-blue suit from the comics.

This is the first time fans will be seeing the superhero wear this costume on the big screen.

“Don’t blink,” both actors captioned their social media posts.

Jackman previously portrayed the clawed mutant in nine films – including X-Men and Logan – from 2000 to 2017. He will be joining Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen as the Deadpool franchise’s newcomers.

Jennifer Garner has also been confirmed to join the cast, bringing back Elektra almost two decades after first playing the Marvel antiheroine in the 2003 movie Daredevil, and again in Elektra in 2005.

Together with Reynolds, also set to return are Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna.

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy. He will also be producing the film alongside Reynolds and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

The film will be released on May 3, 2024, moving from its initial November 8 release date amid the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. Details about the film’s plot are still under wraps.

Deadpool was first released in 2016 and follows Wade Wilson, a mercenary who becomes immortal yet ugly after being experimented on. He then sets out to track down the man who ruined his looks. The film’s sequel was later released in 2018. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com