Florence Pugh set to join ‘Dune 2’ as Princess Irulan

A Pugh and Chalamet reunion might soon be happening in Arrakis

MANILA, Philippines – Midsommar star Florence Pugh is currently in talks to join the cast of Dune 2 as Princess Irulan of House Corrino, according to a Variety report.

If she gets the role, she will be opposite Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, with whom she becomes romantically involved in the story. It will be an Amy and Laurie reunion from the Oscar-nominated film Little Women (2019), which was Pugh and Chalamet’s last movie stint together.

The epic sci-fi sequel remains a star-studded ensemble with Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem coming back for their roles. Dennis Villenueve returns as the director of the franchise.

In October, Villenueve confirmed that a second Dune movie was in the works. Warner Bros. said that Dune: Part Two will be released exclusively in movie theaters.

Dune (2021), based on Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel of the same title, was produced by Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. It received critical acclaim amid the pandemic, bagging 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and grossing nearly $400 million worldwide. It also leads the BAFTA nominations with 11 nods and was among the American Film Institute(AFI)’s top 10 movies of 2021.

It follows the story of the royal heir to the noble House Atreides, Paul Atreides, as he is called to leave Caladan, his homeworld, for the endangered planet Arrakis, to protect the most vital element in the known universe – the Spice – upon which space travel, knowledge, commerce, and human existence all rely.

The second installment is scheduled for production mid-2022 and set to hit theaters on October 20, 2023. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under Lifestyle & Entertainment section.