Free movie alert! ‘Motel Acacia,’ other foreign films set to screen at Shangri-la Plaza

MANILA, Philippines – Free movies are heading to the big screen once again as part of the Pacific Alliance Movie Nights, a movie series that showcases films from Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Singapore.

The screenings will be held at the Red Carpet Cinema at Shangri-la Plaza from September 21 to 25. The series is presented by the Embassies of Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Singapore in the Philippines along with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

Kicking off the series is the screening of Arráncame la vida, a 2008 Mexican film set in the 1930s and revolving around a young woman who ends up in an arranged marriage with a prominent politician.

Also from Mexico is Cuando los hijos regresan, a 2017 movie about a retired couple, Manuel and Adelina, who try to restore peace and quiet at home as their children move back in with them.

Another film on the line-up is Calzones Rotos, a 2018 film from Chile, which follows a family as they reunite in the wake of a confession from their matriarch.

Chile is also screening Mis hermanos sueñan despiertos, a 2021 film that tells the story of Ángel and his young brother Franco as they find friends going through life in a reformatory.

Representing Colombia in the series is El Piedra, a 2018 drama that follows a man named Reynaldo who brings new meaning to his life when he teaches a street kid to become a fighter like him.

Also from Colombia is Chiribiquete, a 2017 film that takes viewers through the luscious Chiribiquete National Park to discover the beauty and history of one of the oldest geological formations on the planet.

Finally, Singapore is presenting the JC Santos-starrer Motel Acacia, a 2019 co-production between Singapore and the Philippines that follows the story of JC, a young half-Filipino who is groomed to take over a haunted slaughterhouse disguised as a motel. Upon his father’s death, JC finds himself trapped in the slaughterhouse along with the monsters he must face.

See the screening schedule here:

All films will be streamed in their original languages with English subtitles. Entrance is free, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Chile, Colombia, Perú, and Mexico established the Pacific Alliance in 2012 as a trade bloc that promotes freedom in the movement of goods, services, capital, and people between the four member states. In 2021, Singapore became an Associated State of the Alliance. – Rappler.com