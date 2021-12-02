FULL LIST: Nominees, 2021 FAMAS Awards

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards announced on Wednesday, December 1 the full list of nominees for its 69th edition.
Leading the nominees are the fantasy adventure movie Magikland, romance drama movie On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets, and crime thriller film Watch List, which received 11 nods each.
They are followed by coming-of-age film Fan Girl with nine nominations, and zombie movie Block Z and drama thriller Untrue, with seven nominations each.
Iza Calzado, Lovi Poe, and Alessandra de Rossi are among the stars competing for the Best Actress award. Meanwhile Xian Lim, Coco Martin, and Paulo Avelino are among the nominees for the Best Actor award.
FAMAS has yet to announce its schedule for the awards night.
Here’s the complete list of nominees:
Best Picture
- Untrue
- Magikland
- Hayop Ka!
- Memories of Forgetting
- Isa Pang Bahaghari
- Four Sisters Before the Wedding
- On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Fan Girl
- Watch List
- Block Z
- He, Who Is Without Sin
- Latay
Best Director
- Avid Liongoren, Hayop Ka!
- Christian Acuna, Magikland
- Irene Villamor, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Antoinette Jadaone, Fan Girl
- Ben Rekhi, Watch List
- Joel Lamangan, Isa Pang Bahaghari
Best Actress
- Cristine Reyes, Untrue
- Iza Calzado, Tagpuan
- Bela Padilla, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Charlie Dizon, Fan Girl
- Lovi Poe, Latay
- Alessandra de Rossi, Watch List
Best Actor
- Xian Lim, Untrue
- Allen Dizon, Latay
- Coco Martin, Love or Money
- Alfred Vargas, Tagpuan
- Paulo Avelino, Fan Girl
- Elijah Canlas, He Who Is Without Sin
- JC Santos, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Best Supporting Actress
- Rhen Escaño, Untrue
- Dimples Romana, Block Z
- Dexter Doria, Memories of Forgetting
- Angeli Bayani, Watch List
- Sanya Lopez, Isa Pang Bahaghari
- Carmina Villaroel, Four Sisters Before the Wedding
- Shaina Magdayao, Tagpuan
Best Supporting Actor
- Ian Veneraction, Block Z
- Michael de Mesa, Isa Pang Bahagari
- Dominic Ochoa, Four Sisters Before the Wedding
- Micko Laurente, Watch List
- Jake Macapagal, Watch List
- Enzo Pineda, He Who Is Without Sin
- Matteo Guidicelli, On Vodka Beers, and Regrets
Best Child Performer
- Elijah Alejo, Magikland
- Joshua Patag, Magikland
- Miel Espinosa, Block Z
Best Screenplay
- Manny Angeles, Hayop Ka!
- Ralston Jover, Latay
- Rod Marmol and Pat Apura, Magikland
- Irene Villamor, On Vodka, Beers and Regrets
- Antoinette Jadaone, Fan Girl
- Rona Rean Sales and Ben Rekhi, Watch List
Best Cinematography
- Boy Yniguez, Untrue
- Rody Lacap, Magikland
- Neil Daza, Fan Girl
- Danielle Nowitz, Watch List
- TM Malones, Latay
- Pao Orendain, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Best Production Design
- Ferdie Abuel, Fan Girl
- Ericson Navarro, Magikland
- Ferdie Abuel, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Ericson Navarro, Watch List
- Danny Red, Block Z
- Maolen Fadul, Untrue
Best Editing
- Marya Ignacio, Untrue
- Manet A. Dayrit, Magikland
- Nick Ellsberg and Liza D. Espinas, Watch List
- Arnex Nicolas, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Jether Arman, Manny Angeles, and Avid Liongoren, Hayop Ka!
- Benjamin Tolentino, Fan Girl
Best Musical Score
- Kean Cipriano and Brain Coat, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Emerzon Quintillan Texon, Magikland
- Len Calvo, Hayop Ka!
Best Original Song
- “Mundo,” Raphiel Shannon, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- “Maibalik,” Joshua Bulot and JBK, Us Again
- “Ulan,” Bugoy Drilon, The Boy Foretold by the Stars
- “Maligaya,” Inigo Pascual, Four Sister Before the Wedding
Best Sound
- Nicole Amores, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Gerald James D’Lonsod, Albert Michael Idioma, and Vanya Fantonial, Magikland
- Vincent Villa, Fan Girl
- William Ryan Fritch, Watch List
- Vince Jan Banta and Armand de Guzman, Block Z
- Nicole Amores, Hayop Ka!
Best Visual Effects
- Central Digital Lab, Magikland
- Master Joel, Block Z
Best Short Film
- Zomnia, Johnrey Rivas
- Mosang, Fidel Redado
- Paint Me a Picture, John Knoxx Villanueva
- Dear Mama, Geraldo Jumawan and Jean Villame
- Lente, Tereon Tulaña
- Solo, Kevin Piamonte
– Rappler.com