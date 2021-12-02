FULL LIST: Nominees, 2021 FAMAS Awards

FAMAS 2021. 'On Vodka, Beers and Regrets' stars JC Santos and Bela Padilla.

Leading the 2021 FAMAS nominees are 'Magikland,' 'On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets,' and 'Watch List'

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards announced on Wednesday, December 1 the full list of nominees for its 69th edition.

Leading the nominees are the fantasy adventure movie Magikland, romance drama movie On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets, and crime thriller film Watch List, which received 11 nods each.

They are followed by coming-of-age film Fan Girl with nine nominations, and zombie movie Block Z and drama thriller Untrue, with seven nominations each.

Iza Calzado, Lovi Poe, and Alessandra de Rossi are among the stars competing for the Best Actress award. Meanwhile Xian Lim, Coco Martin, and Paulo Avelino are among the nominees for the Best Actor award.

FAMAS has yet to announce its schedule for the awards night.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Best Picture

Untrue

Magikland

Hayop Ka!

Memories of Forgetting

Isa Pang Bahaghari

Four Sisters Before the Wedding

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Fan Girl

Watch List

Block Z

He, Who Is Without Sin

Latay

Best Director

Avid Liongoren, Hayop Ka!

Christian Acuna, Magikland

Irene Villamor, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Antoinette Jadaone, Fan Girl

Ben Rekhi, Watch List

Joel Lamangan, Isa Pang Bahaghari

Best Actress

Cristine Reyes, Untrue

Iza Calzado, Tagpuan

Bela Padilla, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Charlie Dizon, Fan Girl

Lovi Poe, Latay

Alessandra de Rossi, Watch List

Best Actor

Xian Lim, Untrue

Allen Dizon, Latay

Coco Martin, Love or Money

Alfred Vargas, Tagpuan

Paulo Avelino, Fan Girl

Elijah Canlas, He Who Is Without Sin

JC Santos, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Best Supporting Actress

Rhen Escaño, Untrue

Dimples Romana, Block Z

Dexter Doria, Memories of Forgetting

Angeli Bayani, Watch List

Sanya Lopez, Isa Pang Bahaghari

Carmina Villaroel, Four Sisters Before the Wedding

Shaina Magdayao, Tagpuan

Best Supporting Actor

Ian Veneraction, Block Z

Michael de Mesa, Isa Pang Bahagari

Dominic Ochoa, Four Sisters Before the Wedding

Micko Laurente, Watch List

Jake Macapagal, Watch List

Enzo Pineda, He Who Is Without Sin

Matteo Guidicelli, On Vodka Beers, and Regrets

Best Child Performer

Elijah Alejo, Magikland

Joshua Patag, Magikland

Miel Espinosa, Block Z

Best Screenplay

Manny Angeles, Hayop Ka!

Ralston Jover, Latay

Rod Marmol and Pat Apura, Magikland

Irene Villamor, On Vodka, Beers and Regrets

Antoinette Jadaone, Fan Girl

Rona Rean Sales and Ben Rekhi, Watch List

Best Cinematography

Boy Yniguez, Untrue

Rody Lacap, Magikland

Neil Daza, Fan Girl

Danielle Nowitz, Watch List

TM Malones, Latay

Pao Orendain, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Best Production Design

Ferdie Abuel, Fan Girl

Ericson Navarro, Magikland

Ferdie Abuel, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Ericson Navarro, Watch List

Danny Red, Block Z

Maolen Fadul, Untrue

Best Editing

Marya Ignacio, Untrue

Manet A. Dayrit, Magikland

Nick Ellsberg and Liza D. Espinas, Watch List

Arnex Nicolas, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Jether Arman, Manny Angeles, and Avid Liongoren, Hayop Ka!

Benjamin Tolentino, Fan Girl

Best Musical Score

Kean Cipriano and Brain Coat, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Emerzon Quintillan Texon, Magikland

Len Calvo, Hayop Ka!

Best Original Song

“Mundo,” Raphiel Shannon, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

“Maibalik,” Joshua Bulot and JBK, Us Again

“Ulan,” Bugoy Drilon, The Boy Foretold by the Stars

“Maligaya,” Inigo Pascual, Four Sister Before the Wedding

Best Sound

Nicole Amores, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Gerald James D’Lonsod, Albert Michael Idioma, and Vanya Fantonial, Magikland

Vincent Villa, Fan Girl

William Ryan Fritch, Watch List

Vince Jan Banta and Armand de Guzman, Block Z

Nicole Amores, Hayop Ka!

Best Visual Effects

Central Digital Lab, Magikland

Master Joel, Block Z

Best Short Film

Zomnia, Johnrey Rivas

Mosang, Fidel Redado

Paint Me a Picture, John Knoxx Villanueva

Dear Mama, Geraldo Jumawan and Jean Villame

Lente, Tereon Tulaña

Solo, Kevin Piamonte

– Rappler.com