FULL LIST: Nominees, 2023 FAMAS Awards

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards announced on Wednesday, August 2, the full list of nominees for its 2023 edition.
Leading the nominees is family drama Family Matters with 12 nods, including best picture, best director, best screenplay, and best cinematography.
It is followed by psychological comedy-drama Leonor Will Never Die and drama-thriller Blue Room, which have 10 nominations each, and thriller Deleter, which has eight nominations.
Nadine Lustre, Liza Lorena, and Janine Gutierrez are among the stars competing for the best actress award. Meanwhile, Paulo Avelino, John Arcilla, and Noel Trinidad are among the nominees for the best actor award.
The FAMAS awards night is set for August 13 at the Manila Hotel.
Here’s the complete list of nominees:
Best Picture
- Family Matters
- Blue Room
- Leonor Will Never Die
- La Traidora
- Deleter
Best Director
- Nuel Naval, Family Matters
- Mikhail Red, Deleter
- Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan, Blue Room
- Alejandro Ramos, La Traidora
- Martika Escobar, Leonor Will Never Die
Best Actor
- Paulo Avelino, Ngayon Kaya
- John Arcilla, Reroute
- Diego Loyzaga, Greed
- Ian Veneracion, Nanahimik ang Gabi
- Noel Trinidad, Family Matters
Best Actress
- Liza Lorena, Family Matters
- Nadine Lustre, Greed
- Heaven Peralejo, Nanahimik ang Gabi
- Janine Gutierrez, Ngayon Kaya
- Shiela Francisco, Leonor Will Never Die
Best Supporting Actor
- Soliman Cruz, Blue Room
- Nonie Buencamino, Family Matters
- Mon Confiado, Nanahimik ang Gabi
- Sid Lucero, Reroute
- Rocky Salumbides, Leonor Will Never Die
Best Supporting Actress
- OJ Arci, La Traidora
- Nikki Valdez, Family Matters
- Louise Delos Reyes, Deleter
- Mylene Dizon, Family Matters
- Nour Hooshmand, Blue Room
Best Screenplay
- Mel Mendoza Del Rosario, Family Matters
- Martika Escobar, Leonor Will Never Die
- Abet Raz/Alejandro Ramos, La Traidora
- Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan, Blue Room
- Nikolas Red/Mikhail Red, Deleter
Best Cinematography
- Carlos Mauricio, Leonor Will Never Die
- Ian Alexander Guevara, Deleter
- Joshua Reyes, Reroute
- Noel Teehankee, Family Matters
- Neil Daza, Blue Room
Best Editing
- Lawrence Ang, Leonor Will Never Die
- Nikolas Red, Deleter
- Beng Bandong, Family Matters
- Vanessa De Leon, Blue Room
- Law Fajardo, Reroute
Best Production Design
- Eero Yves Francisco, Leonor Will Never Die
- Maolen Fadul, Blue Room
- James Rosendal, Greed
- Elfren Vibar, Family Matters
- Law Fajardo, Reroute
Best Musical Score
- Ngayon Kaya
- Leonor Will Never Die
- Family Matters
- Deleter
- Blue Room
Best Sound
- Deleter
- Nanahimik ang Gabi
- Reroute
- Leonor Will Never Die
- Blue Room
Best Short Film
- Ang Mga Abo, Gabby Ramos
- Golden Bells, Kurt Soberano
- Dosena, Kyla Romero
- Pasan, Marvin Cabas and John Paul Dabuet
- Isa sa Isang Dosena, Leia Reyna Pasumbal
– Rappler.com
