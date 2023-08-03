FULL LIST: Nominees, 2023 FAMAS Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards announced on Wednesday, August 2, the full list of nominees for its 2023 edition.

Leading the nominees is family drama Family Matters with 12 nods, including best picture, best director, best screenplay, and best cinematography.

It is followed by psychological comedy-drama Leonor Will Never Die and drama-thriller Blue Room, which have 10 nominations each, and thriller Deleter, which has eight nominations.

Nadine Lustre, Liza Lorena, and Janine Gutierrez are among the stars competing for the best actress award. Meanwhile, Paulo Avelino, John Arcilla, and Noel Trinidad are among the nominees for the best actor award.

The FAMAS awards night is set for August 13 at the Manila Hotel.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Best Picture

Family Matters

Blue Room

Leonor Will Never Die

La Traidora

Deleter

Best Director

Nuel Naval, Family Matters

Mikhail Red, Deleter

Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan, Blue Room

Alejandro Ramos, La Traidora

Martika Escobar, Leonor Will Never Die

Best Actor

Paulo Avelino, Ngayon Kaya

John Arcilla, Reroute

Diego Loyzaga, Greed

Ian Veneracion, Nanahimik ang Gabi

Noel Trinidad, Family Matters

Best Actress

Liza Lorena, Family Matters

Nadine Lustre, Greed

Heaven Peralejo, Nanahimik ang Gabi

Janine Gutierrez, Ngayon Kaya

Shiela Francisco, Leonor Will Never Die

Best Supporting Actor

Soliman Cruz, Blue Room

Nonie Buencamino, Family Matters

Mon Confiado, Nanahimik ang Gabi

Sid Lucero, Reroute

Rocky Salumbides, Leonor Will Never Die

Best Supporting Actress

OJ Arci, La Traidora

Nikki Valdez, Family Matters

Louise Delos Reyes, Deleter

Mylene Dizon, Family Matters

Nour Hooshmand, Blue Room

Best Screenplay

Mel Mendoza Del Rosario, Family Matters

Martika Escobar, Leonor Will Never Die

Abet Raz/Alejandro Ramos, La Traidora

Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan, Blue Room

Nikolas Red/Mikhail Red, Deleter

Best Cinematography

Carlos Mauricio, Leonor Will Never Die

Ian Alexander Guevara, Deleter

Joshua Reyes, Reroute

Noel Teehankee, Family Matters

Neil Daza, Blue Room

Best Editing

Lawrence Ang, Leonor Will Never Die

Nikolas Red, Deleter

Beng Bandong, Family Matters

Vanessa De Leon, Blue Room

Law Fajardo, Reroute

Best Production Design

Eero Yves Francisco, Leonor Will Never Die

Maolen Fadul, Blue Room

James Rosendal, Greed

Elfren Vibar, Family Matters

Law Fajardo, Reroute

Best Musical Score

Ngayon Kaya

Leonor Will Never Die

Family Matters

Deleter

Blue Room

Best Sound

Deleter

Nanahimik ang Gabi

Reroute

Leonor Will Never Die

Blue Room

Best Short Film

Ang Mga Abo, Gabby Ramos

Golden Bells, Kurt Soberano

Dosena, Kyla Romero

Pasan, Marvin Cabas and John Paul Dabuet

Isa sa Isang Dosena, Leia Reyna Pasumbal

– Rappler.com