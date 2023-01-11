Movies
FULL LIST: Nominees, Golden Globes 2023

Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

'The Banshees of Inisherin' leads the nominees in the film categories, while 'Abbott Elementary' for the TV categories

LOS ANGELES, USA – Hollywood gathers on Tuesday, January 10, for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season. After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organizer – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022, but will broadcast the show this year for its 80th anniversary.

The following is the full list of nominees:

Movies

Best picture, drama
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tar
  • Top Gun: Maverick
Best picture, musical or comedy
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness
Best animated film
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red
Best picture, non-English language
  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Belgium)
  • Decision to Leave (South Korea)
  • RRR (India)
Best actress, drama
  • Cate Blanchett, Tar
  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best actor, drama
  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best actress, musical or comedy
  • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor, musical or comedy
  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best supporting actress
  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best supporting actor
  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best director
  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay
  • The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
  • The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
  • Tar, Todd Field
  • Women Talking, Sarah Polley
Best original score
  • Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
  • The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
  • The Fabelmans, John Williams
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat
  • Women Talking, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best original song
  • Lift Me Upby Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan
  • Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • “Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
  • “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
  • “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • “Carolina” by Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Television

Best drama series
  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • House of the Dragon (HBO Max)
  • Ozark (Netflix)
  • Severance (Apple TV+)
Best musical or comedy series
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Wednesday (Netflix)
Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie
  • Black Bird (Apple TV+)
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
  • The Dropout (Hulu)
  • Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
  • The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Best actress, drama
  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney, Ozark 
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya, Euphoria
Best actor, drama
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
Best actress, musical or comedy
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor, musical or comedy
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best supporting actress, musical, comedy, or drama
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor, musical, comedy, or drama
  • John Lithgow, The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
Best actress, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie
  • Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam and Tommy
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried The Dropout
Best actor, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie
  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best supporting actress, limited series, anthology series or TV movie
  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best supporting actor, limited series, anthology series or TV movie
  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

