FULL LIST: Nominees, Golden Globes 2023

'The Banshees of Inisherin' leads the nominees in the film categories, while 'Abbott Elementary' for the TV categories

LOS ANGELES, USA – Hollywood gathers on Tuesday, January 10, for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season. After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organizer – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022, but will broadcast the show this year for its 80th anniversary.

The following is the full list of nominees:

Movies

Best picture, drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best picture, musical or comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best picture, non-English language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best actress, drama

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best actor, drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best actress, musical or comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor, musical or comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Tar, Todd Field

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Best original score

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best original song

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan

Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Television

Best drama series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Best musical or comedy series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Best actress, drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best actor, drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best actress, musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor, musical or comedy



Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best supporting actress, musical, comedy, or drama

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actor, musical, comedy, or drama

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best actress, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried The Dropout

Best actor, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best supporting actress, limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best supporting actor, limited series, anthology series or TV movie

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

– Rappler.com