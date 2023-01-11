FULL LIST: Nominees, Golden Globes 2023

'The Banshees of Inisherin' leads the nominees in the film categories, while 'Abbott Elementary' for the TV categories
LOS ANGELES, USA – Hollywood gathers on Tuesday, January 10, for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season. After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organizer – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022, but will broadcast the show this year for its 80th anniversary.
The following is the full list of nominees:
Movies
Best picture, drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best picture, musical or comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best animated film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best picture, non-English language
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
Best actress, drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best actor, drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best actress, musical or comedy
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor, musical or comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best supporting actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best supporting actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best director
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
- Tar, Todd Field
- Women Talking, Sarah Polley
Best original score
- Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
- The Fabelmans, John Williams
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat
- Women Talking, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best original song
- “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan
- Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
- “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Carolina” by Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Television
Best drama series
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (HBO Max)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
Best musical or comedy series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie
- Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Best actress, drama
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Best actor, drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best actress, musical or comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor, musical or comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best supporting actress, musical, comedy, or drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor, musical, comedy, or drama
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best actress, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried The Dropout
Best actor, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best supporting actress, limited series, anthology series or TV movie
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best supporting actor, limited series, anthology series or TV movie
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.