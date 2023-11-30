FULL LIST: Winners, Gawad Urian 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – A new set of winners were awarded at the 46th Gawad Urian Awards, held on Thursday, November 30 at the UP Film Institute.

Since its inception in 1977, the Gawad Urian Awards has annually recognized outstanding individuals in the Filipino film industry. It is presented by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, a film critic organization.

Various directors, actors, actresses, films, screenwriters, and composers, among others, vied for an award in 12 different categories, while veteran actor Jaime Fabregas received the lifetime achievement award, the Natatanging Gawad Urian.

Here is the complete list of winners for the 46th Gawad Urian Awards:

Best Sound

Kristian Eidnes Andersen (Nocebo)

Best Music

Alyana Cabral, Pan de Coco, and Joseph Salcedo (Leonor Will Never Die)

Best Production Design

Eero Yves Francisco (Leonor Will Never Die)

Best Editing

Lawrence Ang (Leonor Will Never Die)

Best Cinematography

Larry Manda (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)

Best Screenplay

Lav Diaz (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)

Best Actor in Supporting Role

Soliman Cruz (Blue Room)

Best Actress in Supporting Role

Claudia Enriquez (12 Weeks)

Best Actor

John Lloyd Cruz (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)

Best Actress

Max Eigenmann (12 Weeks)

Best Director

Martika Ramirez Escobar (Leonor Will Never Die)

Best Documentary

11,103

Best Short Film

Sa Paglupad ka Banog

Best Film

Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon

Natatanging Gawad Urian

Jaime Francisco Garcia Fabregas

