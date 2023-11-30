FULL LIST: Winners, Gawad Urian 2023

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – A new set of winners were awarded at the 46th Gawad Urian Awards, held on Thursday, November 30 at the UP Film Institute.
Since its inception in 1977, the Gawad Urian Awards has annually recognized outstanding individuals in the Filipino film industry. It is presented by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, a film critic organization.
Various directors, actors, actresses, films, screenwriters, and composers, among others, vied for an award in 12 different categories, while veteran actor Jaime Fabregas received the lifetime achievement award, the Natatanging Gawad Urian.
Here is the complete list of winners for the 46th Gawad Urian Awards:
Best Sound
Kristian Eidnes Andersen (Nocebo)
Best Music
Alyana Cabral, Pan de Coco, and Joseph Salcedo (Leonor Will Never Die)
Best Production Design
Eero Yves Francisco (Leonor Will Never Die)
Best Editing
Lawrence Ang (Leonor Will Never Die)
Best Cinematography
Larry Manda (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)
Best Screenplay
Lav Diaz (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)
Best Actor in Supporting Role
Soliman Cruz (Blue Room)
Best Actress in Supporting Role
Claudia Enriquez (12 Weeks)
Best Actor
John Lloyd Cruz (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)
Best Actress
Max Eigenmann (12 Weeks)
Best Director
Martika Ramirez Escobar (Leonor Will Never Die)
Best Documentary
11,103
Best Short Film
Sa Paglupad ka Banog
Best Film
Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon
Natatanging Gawad Urian
Jaime Francisco Garcia Fabregas
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.