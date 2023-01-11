FULL LIST: Winners, Golden Globes 2023

LOS ANGELES, USA – Hollywood gathered Tuesday, January 10, for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season.
After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organizer – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022, but did broadcast it for its 80th anniversary.
The following is the full list of winners:
Movies
Best picture, drama
The Fabelmans
Best picture, musical or comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin
Best animated film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio
Best picture, non-English language
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Best actress, drama
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Best actor, drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Best actress, musical or comedy
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor, musical or comedy
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best supporting actor
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Best original score
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
Best original song
RRR, “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Spligunk
Television
Best drama series
House of the Dragon
Best musical or comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie
The White Lotus
Best actress, drama
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best actor, drama
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Best actress, musical or comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best actor, musical or comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama
Julia Garner, Ozark
Best supporting actor, musical, comedy, or drama
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Best actress, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best actor, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best supporting actress, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best supporting actor, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
– Rappler.com
