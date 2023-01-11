FULL LIST: Winners, Golden Globes 2023

Quinta Brunson poses along with cast members holding the award for Best Musical/Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

‘The Fabelmans’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ won the top film prizes, while ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ’The White Lotus’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ lead the TV winners

LOS ANGELES, USA – Hollywood gathered Tuesday, January 10, for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season.

After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organizer – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022, but did broadcast it for its 80th anniversary.

The following is the full list of winners:

Movies

Best picture, drama

The Fabelmans

Best picture, musical or comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio

Best picture, non-English language

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Best actress, drama

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best actor, drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Best actress, musical or comedy

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor, musical or comedy

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Best original score

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

Best original song

RRR, “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Spligunk

Television

Best drama series

House of the Dragon

Best musical or comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie

The White Lotus

Best actress, drama

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best actor, drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Best actress, musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best actor, musical or comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama

Julia Garner, Ozark

Best supporting actor, musical, comedy, or drama

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best actress, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best actor, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best supporting actress, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best supporting actor, limited series, anthology series, or TV movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

– Rappler.com