Gemma Chan, Harry Shum Jr. to star in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ spin-off – reports

MANILA, Philippines – A Crazy Rich Asians spin-off movie is in early development at Warner Bros., this time focusing on Astrid Leong-Teo’s lovelife!

According to a Deadline report, the film will be based on Kevin Kwan’s second book in the series, China Rich Girlfriend, and will follow the romance between Astrid (played by Gemma Chan) and her first love Charlie Wu (played by Harry Shum Jr.). The two were previously engaged until Astrid’s parents broke them up as they didn’t see him as a suitable partner.

In the 2018 blockbuster hit Crazy Rich Asians, it can be recalled that Astrid left her husband Michael after finding out that he was having an affair. She then runs into Charlie at Nick and Rachel’s engagement party.

Further details about the project have yet to be announced. Jason Kim will pen the spin-off, with director Jon M. Chu as producer alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and John Penotti.

In addition to the spin-off, a Crazy Rich Asians sequel is still in the works. Also based on the second book in the series, it will follow Rachel and Nick’s return to Shanghai as they search for her father. Chu is also returning to direct.

Crazy Rich Asians follows the story of Chinese-American professor Rachel Chu who flies to Singapore to meet her boyfriend Nick Young’s family – not knowing that they are, in fact, crazy rich.

It starred Constance Wu and Henry Golding in the main roles, along with Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Lisa Lu, and Nico Santos. The Philippines’ Kris Aquino also had a cameo in the film, playing rich royal Princess Intan.

The film was lauded as a landmark moment for cinema, as it featured Hollywood’s first all-Asian cast in 25 years. – Rappler.com