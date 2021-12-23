[Only IN Hollywood] Golden Globe numbers trivia – first-time nominees and more

NOMINEES. Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, and Jane Campion are among the artists with nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes.

Here's a look at the Globes history of nominees in the film acting and directing categories for the 2022 awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA –

Will Kristen Stewart, the only one who has not won a Golden Globe in a field with Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman and Lady Gaga, win the Globe best actress – drama honors for Spencer?

In the 79th Golden Globe Awards, to be announced on January 9, 2022, will Benedict Cumberbatch finally score his first Globe ever for The Power of the Dog?

And will West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler or Licorice Pizza’s Alana Haim, both first-time nominees like Kristen, triumph as best actress – musical or comedy?

Those questions and more will be answered in January 2022.

But in the meantime, as I researched numbers trivia about these Golden Globe nominees, I found some interesting minutiae.

To emphasize, this week’s column focuses on film acting and directing categories only; television acting nominees trivia will be featured next week.

Best actress – drama

Going back to the best actress – drama field, and I also stress that I cite the contenders in alphabetical order, Jessica Chastain won this category in 2013 for Zero Dark Thirty. Nominated six times in various fields, she earned a nod this time for playing the mascara-laden TV evangelical title role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Olivia Colman is gunning for her fourth Globe trophy as a mom, professor and writer vacationing solo in Greece in The Lost Daughter. It’s the British actress’ first nomination in this category and sixth nod overall.

Nicole Kidman, cited for playing TV legend Lucille Ball in one particularly tough week of production on the beloved sitcom I Love Lucy, in Being the Ricardos, is the winning-est contender in this batch. She has won four Globes and been nominated 16 times.

BEST ACTRESS NOMINEE. Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer.’ Courtesy of Neon

As Patrizia Reggiani, a woman in love with a Gucci heir and then plotting to kill him in House of Gucci, Lady Gaga is up for her third Globe. It’s the singer-actress’ fourth nod by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on and presents the awards honoring excellence in film and television.

For her portrayal of Princess Diana in her final Christmas days with the royal family as she decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles in Spencer, Kristen Stewart earned her first Golden Globe nomination. Will the first time be also the lucky charm for Kristen?

Best actor – drama

In the near future-set Swan Song, Mahershala Ali depicts a dying father and husband preparing to replace himself with a clone. He has won once and been nominated thrice.

BEST ACTOR NOMINEE. Mahershala Ali in ‘Swan Song.’ Courtesy of Apple TV +

As Desi Arnaz, the other half of the beloved I Love Lucy pair in Being the Ricardos, Javier Bardem cinched his fifth Globe citation. He won a Globe in 2008.

After four nominations, Benedict Cumberbatch has a chance to bag his first Globe for his portrayal of a menacing cowboy who meets his unexpected match in The Power of the Dog.

POWER OF THE DOG. On his character who represents toxic masculinity and repressed sexuality, Benedict Cumberbatch said, ‘The toxicity is something that is a product of his upbringing, his circumstance. It’s nothing that’s arrived fully fledged.’ Courtesy of Netflix

As Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, who groomed them to become world tennis champs in King Richard, Will Smith also has a shot at winning his first Globe. This is Will’s sixth Globes nod.

Denzel Washington, the most nominated contender in this group of actors, is in the running for his third acting Globe for his delineation of the title role in The Tragedy of Macbeth. The 10-time nominee was honored with the Globes’ honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2016.

Best actress – comedy or musical

As a famous soprano opera singer in Annette, Marion Cotillard has a chance to win another Globe since her 2008 triumph for La Vie En Rose. This is her fourth nomination.

Indie rock singer-songwriter Alana Haim earns acclaim and her first Golden Globe nomination for Licorice Pizza, where she plays an aimless 25-year-old hooking up with a boy a decade younger than her.

Jennifer Lawrence, who won three Globes out of four nominations, has another Golden opportunity with Don’t Look Up. She cinched her fifth nod as an astronomer and grad student who discovers a comet hurtling toward Earth.

AWARD-WINNING. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Courtesy of Netflix

Emma Stone, already a previous winner in this category for La La Land, gets another shot with her take of how a young girl became Cruella de Vil in Cruella. It’s Emma’s sixth citation.

Rachel Zegler caps her auspicious feature film debut in West Side Story with her first Golden Globe nod. Gifted with a beautiful soprano voice, Rachel essays the star-crossed Maria in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the 1957 stage musical.

Best actor – comedy or musical

With three Globe wins and 13 nods, Leonardo DiCaprio is the most honored in this roster of five actors. As an astronomer who, along with his mentee, his graduate student, warn about a global catastrophe in Don’t Look Up, Leonardo is in the race for a crack at his fourth Globe.

Peter Dinklage, who won a 2012 Globe for Game of Thrones, competes in film this time for Cyrano. With his take of Cyrano de Bergerac in the musical adaptation of the classic French story, Peter collected his second nod.

As Rent creator Jonathan Larson in tick…tick…BOOM!, three-time nominee Andrew Garfield is in the race to win his first Globe. This is Andrew’s first nod in this category.

Cooper Hoffman, son of the late great Philip Seymour Hoffman, makes a breakthrough performance in his feature film debut in Licorice Pizza and picks up his first Globe nomination. Cooper’s role is based on the anecdotes of Gary Goetzman, Tom Hanks’ producer, who was a teen actor growing up in the San Fernando Valley.

Only 18, Cooper is the youngest among the Golden Globe film acting nominees I cited in this week’s column.

Another first-time Globe nominee is Anthony Ramos, who was nominated for playing Usnavi in Jon M. Chu’s film version of In the Heights. The Hamilton actor (he tackled the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton on Broadway) co-starred with his fellow Globe nominee, Lady Gaga, in A Star Is Born.

Best supporting actress

Will a film acting nomination as a wife and mother of a family caught in the conflict of Ireland in the 1960s finally be the one to secure Caitriona Balfe her first Globe win? Nominated four times for her Claire Randall role in Outlander, Caitriona got her nod this time for the film, Belfast.

Ariana DeBose is among a bumper crop of first-time Golden Globe nominees this year. In Ariana’s case, she got her first nod as Anita in West Side Story, the same role for which Rita Moreno earned her first Golden Globe nomination and win in Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise’s 1962 film adaptation of the musical.

GLOBES FRESHMAN. Ariana DeBose in ‘West Side Story.’ Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Both Ariana and Rita star in the new West Side Story but this time, Spielberg created a new role, Valentina, for the latter.

Kirsten Dunst, who was only 12 years old when she bagged her first Globe nod for Interview With the Vampire, got her fourth nomination at 39 years old for The Power of the Dog. She plays a woman tormented by her malevolent brother-in-law in the western drama.

As the mother of would-be sports goddesses Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard, Aunjanue Ellis is another first-time nominee. She’s a highly respected film, TV and stage actress.

Best supporting actor

Ben Affleck, who has won Globes for directing and screenplay (shared with Matt Damon), has a chance to win an acting trophy for The Tender Bar. He plays an uncle who mentors his nephew in George Clooney’s coming-of-age drama.

BOTH NOMINATED. Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan in ‘Belfast.’ Courtesy of Focus Features

Jamie Dornan is another Globe freshman nominee, courtesy of his portrayal of a father in a family torn whether to stay in their hometown gripped by sectarian violence in Belfast. The citation is the latest honor for Jamie who took on more diverse and challenging projects since his Fifty Shades days.

The remaining best supporting actor contenders, and their respective roles below, are first-time Globe nominees as well:

Ciaran Hinds as a loving grandfather in Belfast.

Troy Kotsur, the father in a deaf family except the daughter in CODA (child of deaf adults).

Kodi Smit-McPhee as a young man who is taunted by a cowboy at first and then forms a complicated bond with him in The Power of the Dog.

Best director

Kenneth Branagh nabbed his first Globe director and screenplay nominations for his semi-autobiographical Belfast. Will a drama loosely based on his childhood memories in Ireland be his ticket to a Globe win?

Jane Campion is also a double nominee this year, for directing and her screenplay of The Power of the Dog, a dark western based on Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name. She also earned double nods in the same categories in 1994 for The Piano.

BEST DIRECTOR NOMINEE. Jane Campion, director of ‘The Power of the Dog.’ Photo by Ruben V. Nepales

Maggie Gyllenhaal, along with Kenneth and Denis Villeneuve, are first-time Globe director nominees. In her feature film directing debut, Maggie also tackles a novel but her material is about maternal ambivalence – Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter.

Out of her five Globe acting nominations, Maggie won one.

Steven Spielberg, who just turned 75, is the veteran in this field of filmmakers. From his first Globe director nomination for Jaws in 1976, Steven went on to earn 12 more such citations, including the recent one for his version of West Side Story.

VETERAN. Director Steven Spielberg and his ‘West Side Story’ cast (from left): David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort. Courtesy of Amblin Entertainment

Steven won twice, for Saving Private Ryan and Schindler’s List. The filmmaker also received the Cecil B. DeMille honorary award in 2008, but it was presented to him in the 2009 Globes. He also got a Globe screenplay nod for Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1978.

Rounding out the director nominees circle is Denis Villeneuve who is cited for the sci-fi epic, Dune.

Next week: Numbers trivia for the nominees in the TV acting categories. – Rappler.com