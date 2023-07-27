9 years after Golden Leopard win, Lav Diaz returns to Locarno with ‘Essential Truths of the Lake’

According to Diaz, the film tells the story of 'the conflicted Lt. Hermes Papauran, arguably the Philippines’ greatest investigator, as he pursues a cold case down the banks and the waters of Taal'

The cinema of Lav Diaz, known for its gargantuan scope, both in duration and narrative scale, has cemented its place in the international arthouse world. And the Filipino auteur continues this steady presence, or what he describes as his “little contribution to keep fighting for truth and justice,” with his latest opus Essential Truths of the Lake, an official entry to the main competition section of the 2023 Locarno Film Festival.

Handled by Berlin and Lyon-based sales outfit Films Boutique, Essential Truths of the Lake marks a full-circle moment for Diaz, who is returning to Locarno, nine years after bagging the Golden Leopard, the top prize, for Mula sa Kung Ano ang Noon. This is now the fifth collaboration between the production company and the filmmaker, following the 2016 Venice Golden Lion winner Ang Babaeng Humayo and 2016 Berlin Silver Bear winner Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis, among others.

Essential Truths of the Lake, according to Diaz, tells the story of “the conflicted Lt. Hermes Papauran, arguably the Philippines’ greatest investigator, [as he] pursues a cold case down the banks and the waters of Taal.”

“He’s obsessed with it, the one they called ‘The Philippine Eagle’ case,” adds the director.

John Lloyd Cruz, who played the Papauran character in Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon, reprises his role for this latest — and sixth feature — collaboration with Diaz. Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon had its world premiere in the out of competition section of the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. Cruz also played the lead character in Isang Salaysay ng Karahasang Pilipino, which debuted at Festival International du Cinéma Marseille last year.

Diaz also reveals that, after filming enough material in Lisbon, Portugal and Batangas, audience members can expect a third part of what he dubs the “Papauran saga.”

But before the premiere at Locarno, Diaz says that he will be participating in the Lago Film Fest, which will screen seven of his films as part of a retrospective of the director’s oeuvre — the first of its kind to be mounted in Italy. In fact, Hazel Orencio, one of Diaz’s frequent collaborators, tells me that the director is on a flight to Italy as of writing. Diaz, shortly after this, will attend another retrospective and masterclass at the 2023 Summer Film School organized by the Czech Republic.

In anticipation of the release of Essential Truths of the Lake this August 6, I talked to the director via email. In this interview, Diaz details the completion of the Locarno entry, his recent trip to Armenia, and possibly working on romantic comedy material.

REACH OUT. Still from ‘Essential Truths of the Lake.’ Courtesy of Hazel Orencio

I learned that you went to Armenia recently. What kept you busy there?

I worked as head of the jury of the international competition section of the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival. There was a modest retrospective of my works, an installation of the film Melancholia ran at their National Museum, and they’d given me an award for outstanding achievement for cinema. They were quite generous and kind to our cinema. Nakakapagpakumbaba, salamat (It was humbling, thank you). The festival had a great program, of course, both in its international and domestic selections.

In my 10 days of stay there, in Yerevan, an ancient city that’s even older than Rome, I walked its empty streets at daybreak, alone akin to a ghost, to feel it, to see it. I visited a primeval cemetery in a village outside the city and the way they are being preserved shows a commitment to memory.

The Armenians are very resilient. They will not forget. The weight of struggle, of suffering, of history, you can always feel it in Armenia; the genocide, the Soviet impositions, the very recent war with Azerbaijan. Filipinos and Armenians, we have parallel histories, on issues of colonialism, imperialism, fascism.

‘Essential Truths of the Lake’ is set to premiere at the Locarno International Film Festival this August. How does it feel to be back in Locarno, nine years after winning the Golden Leopard with ‘Mula sa Kung Ano ang Noon’?

We’re just glad that Filipino cinema has always been a part of the great Locarno fest. We’re in the main competition again, salamat. Hindi nahuhuli ang ating cinema (Our cinema isn’t falling behind).

I saw ‘Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon’ at QCinema last year, and Hazel Orencio mentioned during the post-screening interview that you were already working on the ‘sequel’ at the time. I’m curious about your decision to build on the character of Hermes Papauran for ‘Essential Truths of the Lake’.

Essential Truths of the Lake is not a prequel or a sequel, but the protagonist, Lt. Papauran connects the two films. It’s akin to the Hercule Poirot character of Agatha Christie. The Taal part of the Lt. Papauran saga came first. We were shooting in Taal during the early parts of the first quarter of 2020, then the pandemic struck. We had to stop, of course. By November, we decided to finish the film, and I went to Sorsogon to look for locations. I was there for two months, and as I struggled with my own mortality, [so] the trajectory of the narrative changed. We eventually shot a different Lt. Papauran story, which became When the Waves are Gone. And then, by late 2021, we decided to finish the Taal part, and this one became Essential Truths of the Lake. In fact, we’d shot enough material in Lisbon, Portugal, and Batangas for a third part of the saga.

You shot the film in Batangas. How was the experience filming there? Can you also talk me through the development of the film?

The village of Tranca in Talisay, Batangas came naturally to us. We were deep into the pre-production of When the Waves are Gone when Taal Volcano suddenly unleashed its fury again, after 50 years, and I decided that we should go there and start something. And so after a few days, we were able to enter the devastated zone by pretending to be media people. We settled in Tranca and started shooting. I didn’t have a story then. I just thought of an investigator trying to search or find for some clues there, in a desolate place covered with mud and ashfall. What is he looking for really? Clues for a case, or clues to soothe his own pain? The image struck me. Irony is always a great genesis for a story. That’s the birth of the Lt. Hermes Papauran character.

Bodies of water have been a recurring imagery or metaphor in several of your films. What is it with water?

It’s never deliberate, not a predilection, but I can’t escape or avoid it. Water reins on my being, in my gaze. I grew up in the middle of a forest in Maguindanao. The majestic Alip river was just a few walks away, and the generous Buluan Lake hovers nearby. My greatest memories of my childhood were my endless treks by the waters of Alip, getting lost in the forest with my slingshot, looking for fighter spiders in cornfields and bushes, and frolics in the rains. Water is epic poetry.

MUSIC. Still from ‘Essential Truths of the Lake.’ Courtesy of Hazel Orencio.

Seeing your work throughout the years, I’ve observed that each of your films tackles overarching themes: from the changing of the political tides, to state terror, to power structures, to memory, to history. Do you think the stories you tell still remain urgent, and how do you find ways to come up with new insights?

They are still very urgent. Watch these films again: Batang West Side, Melancholia, Death in the Land of Encantos, Florentina Hubaldo, Century of Birthing, Heremias, Ebolusyon ng Isang Pamilyang Pilipino, Norte Hangganan ng Kasaysayan, Mula sa Kung Ano ang Noon, Panahon ng Halimaw, Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis, Historya ni Ha, Lahi Hayup, Isang Salaysay ng Karahasang Pilipino, Kapag Walang Nang Mga Alon, even Burger Boys, and you would know why cinema is still relevant. Cinema is my only little contribution to keep fighting for truth and justice.

‘Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon’ was shot on 16mm film. Did you also use the same camera for this new film?

A significant part of Essential Truths of the Lake was shot on 16mm film, the same camera.

Most of the people in the film have been your frequent collaborators, such as Larry Manda, John Lloyd Cruz, Hazel Orencio, Bart Guingona, and Agot Isidro. Are there any new things that you’ve learned from working with them again?

Trust and respect are the domains where I can say that I really know them. They are good human beings, that I am sure of, and I love them, but the deeper realms of their being remain a mystery, so, no, I don’t really know them. There shall always be that sense of discovery every time I am with them, and I am grateful for that.

We’re in another Marcos government. Did you and your team ever second-guess continuing the work that you do?

You can’t be that careless, of course. But we are committed to the activism and advocacy of our cinema, and that’s for truth and justice. There’s no compromise on that. And so I shall be doing a romcom, a great love story, about a right-wing extremist and a Marxist.

It’s been 10 years since you made ‘Norte, Hangganan ng Kasaysayan.’ There was a special screening of the film at Sine Pop, Cubao last July 16 as part of its 10th anniversary. When was the last time you saw the film? Are there details or moments in the film that still surprise you every time you watch it?

The last time I saw Norte, in full, was when it premiered in Cannes. But I know all the details in the film as I wrote the script every two o’clock in the morning during the shoot. The film is still very prescient.

How has your approach to filmmaking changed over the years?

It is still the same process. I shoot on locations, I do the writing during the shoot, I shoot with affordable cameras, I maintain a small crew, I don’t rush, and I don’t stop. What has changed are the conditions. There is little budget now, and I can pay people well, way above the cruel minimum wage. – Rappler.com