WATCH: Eerie ‘Greed’ trailer teases dark fate of Nadine Lustre and Diego Loyzaga

MANILA, Philippines – Director Yam Laranas released on Saturday, March 5, the official trailer for his upcoming horror film Greed, which stars Nadine Lustre and Diego Loyzaga.

The one-and-half-minute video shows more sinister details about what happens to Nadine and Diego’s characters.

The couple try their luck in the lottery, and when they win, they choose to keep it to themselves instead of telling the rest of the barangay. They then decide to start anew in a different town.

Dadong (played by Epy Quizon), the couple’s friend, however, finds out that they’re the ones who won the lottery. Driven by jealousy, he searches for the couple. The violence begins when the lottery ticket is lost, and a mystery man starts attacking Diego’s character.

On its website, VivaMax described Greed as follows: “When a couple finds out they hit the biggest jackpot in the lottery, they make a quiet exit in their sleepy town; however, things don’t go as planned.”

Greed is Nadine’s first movie with Viva Films after she announced in January 2020 that she would be terminating her contract with Viva Artist Agency – which led to a long legal dispute between the two camps. In December 2021, Nadine’s lawyers shared that both parties “have settled their issues under terms that are fair and mutually beneficial.”

Greed is set to premiere on April 8 on VivaMax. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

