Greta Gerwig to direct 2 ‘Narnia’ movies for Netflix – reports

Netflix had earlier closed a multi-year deal with the C.S. Lewis company to adapt the hit fantasy novel series

MANILA, Philippines – Barbie director Greta Gerwig is set to embark on a new adventure!

Gerwig has secured a deal with Netflix to write and direct film adaptations of The Chronicles of Narnia books, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and The New Yorker. The New Yorker reported that Gerwig has signed to do at least two feature film adaptations, and this would be the director’s next project following Barbie.

As of writing, Netflix has yet to confirm Gerwig’s supposed involvement in the Narnia project. It also remains unclear which Narnia books and stories Gerwig will be adapting for the platform.

It was in 2018 when Netflix first announced that they’ve closed a multi-year deal with the C.S. Lewis company for the adaptation, but hasn’t announced any developments regarding the project since then.

Written by C.S. Lewis, The Chronicles of Narnia is a fantasy novel series that centers around children from Earth entering the land of Narnia – a mythical place inhabited by fantastical creatures.

Disney first brought the Narnia novels to the big screen, releasing The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe in 2005, and its sequel Prince Caspian in 2008. Fox also joined the Narnia franchise with the release of The Voyage of the Dawn Treader in 2010.

Gerwig has garnered acclaim for her directorial work on Oscar-nominated films such as Lady Bird and Little Women, with Barbie being her latest endeavor. – with additional reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.