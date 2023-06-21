‘Harry Potter in Concert’ coming to Manila in August

We solemnly swear that we are up for two nights of magic!

MANILA, Philippines – All aboard the Hogwarts Express! Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert will be coming to Manila on August 19 and 20, Circles Entertainment announced via Facebook on Wednesday, June 21.

The concert – featuring a live symphony orchestra playing the score of the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets film – will be held at The Theatre at Solaire. Tickets will be on sale starting June 24 at Ticketworld outlets and online. However, ticket prices and details about the orchestra and its conductor have yet to be announced.

Based on J.K. Rowling’s novel of the same title, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is the second movie of the popular Harry Potter film franchise. It was released in 2002 and follows student wizards Harry, Ron, and Hermione in their sophomore year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert is the second installment of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series by CineConcerts. The series was first brought to Manila with a two-night showing of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert in September 2019, also held at The Theatre at Solaire. The ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra performed John Williams’ iconic score while Maestro Gerard Salonga helmed the live production as conductor.

CineConcerts is one of the leading producers of live music experiences performed with visual media. They also produce live symphony orchestra concerts of other popular films such as Elf, The Godfather, and Gladiator.

For updates, you can check out their Facebook page. – Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.