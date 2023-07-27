‘Haunted Mansion’ review: Unexceptional, but boasts a big heart

This is a spoiler-free review.

A horror-comedy released in July right in the middle of the biggest double feature movie event of the year? Yes, that should work out just fine.

Disney has been riding a rough wave in recent weeks. Between the twin strikes from the Writers and Actors guilds, and CEO Bob Iger’s divisive remarks, the summer of 2023 has proven challenging for the household name. The Little Mermaid barely made a splash. Elemental experienced one of Pixar’s weakest box office debuts (although it has since picked up pace). And despite modest earnings, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is yet to turn a profit, thanks to a hefty production budget – $300 million, no less.

It also doesn’t help that these films have been middling or just good enough at best. The juggernaut studio was also supposed to have another ace up their sleeve this month, The Marvels. But, after that film was pushed to a November release date, Haunted Mansion’s August spot was moved up to July to capture the tail-end of children’s summer vacations.

A remake of the Eddie Murphy-led 2003 film of the same name, based around a Disney World attraction in New Orleans Square, Haunted Mansion was always doomed to fail, regardless of having to share the spotlight with a doll and a physicist in neighboring cinemas. Its premiere – the first major one post the SAG-AFTRA strike – was notable for what it lacked. In place of actors, celebrities, and those headline names that ensure packed theaters, amusement park performers garbed as the Evil Queen, Maleficent, and Cruella de Vil filled in.

It’s a shame, because Haunted Mansion is a pretty serviceable comedy that recognizes it does not have to take itself too seriously. The film’s emotional peaks are its greatest strengths, held steady by a powerful lead performance from LaKeith Stanfield. Nonetheless, it doesn’t escape the trend of Disney’s summer misfires. The movie is considerably short of being exceptional; its major shortcomings are tied to its lack of uniqueness in terms of camera work, directing, and scripting. For children, its straightforward plot is easy to follow, and it draws plenty of laughs from a cast seemingly pleased to have Disney on their paychecks.

The story kicks off when, upon entering a mansion in New Orleans, Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase W. Dillon) are confronted with the haunting presence of its ghostly residents. To cleanse the house, they enlist the assistance of an unconventional squad of specialists — Ben (LaKeith Stanfield), a paranormal guide skeptical of ghosts, Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), a local psychic, Bruce (Danny DeVito), a history veteran, and a priest, Kent (Owen Wilson).

The film’s real treat comes to light when the ensemble cast unites. Ben’s disbelief in ghosts lends itself to some genuinely comedic scenes, especially when he interacts with Gabbie and young Travis. Owen Wilson’s Kent is also memorable, his scattered quips providing comic relief. Meanwhile, Haddish and DeVito deliver bouts of amusement, both verbal and physical, but these sparks of fun do not translate into sustained periods of hilarity.

Not all the jokes land, of course, and I’d say that the emotional storytelling far outweighs any of the comedic elements of the film. Ben’s backstory involves the death of his wife, a cliché frustratingly still employed by scriptwriters to propel male characters. Regardless, in a film centered around ghosts and the notion of the deceased residing among us, her passing seems applicable, if only a bit too overdone.

There’s a moving scene featuring Ben and Harriet, the non-believer and the psychic, conversing about their personal brushes with grief and loss. This moment is wonderfully executed, and the wisecracks at the end don’t belittle the emotional sincerity demonstrated by both Stanfield and Haddish. The story is predictable, but these moments of tenderness were certainly not. The film gives itself room to breathe and evolve slowly, and it’s during these intervals that it delivers its most genuine moments.

As for the ghosts and the horror aspect of it all, Haunted Mansion fails to crack a real scare, except for maybe just one or two moments. But this is no A24 horror production, and should children anticipate any terrifying surprises similar to the ones in their Roblox horror games, they will probably be disappointed. It’s a delightful kids’ movie that operates much like an amusement park ride, though admittedly, it’s somewhat forgettable when all is said and done.

A barely recognizable Jared Leto plays the evil Alistair Crump, a ghost with a hatbox and a dark history tied to the mansion. His headless figure is intimidating, yet rendered weightless by the film’s reliance on CGI. The mansion’s transformations and distortions are unremarkable. While it attempts to mimic a haunted house experience, it merely simulates mediocre amusements. Though, I must commend the designs of the resident ghosts, all possessing unique personalities and some comically styled.

The film includes fleeting instances of intriguing filmmaking that it never revisits. A humorous scene involves Rosario Dawson and LaKeith Stanfield navigating an unusually mundane hallway. As Stanfield remains a skeptic, Dawson attempts to demonstrate the intimidating nature of the ordinary hallway, but fails. This results in shaky close-up shots of the actors, momentarily infusing the film with a vibe reminiscent of The Office or What We Do In The Shadows. Yet, the movie abruptly abandons this approach in favor of stable camera shots. What happened to having a little bit of fun with the form?

Ultimately, Haunted Mansion could’ve been better off releasing in Disney+. After all, the success of its original counterpart was partly due to its release in home television channels, where it gained quiet cult classic status. I recall watching the original as a kid on the Disney Channel, thoroughly enjoying it, and then swiftly shifting my attention to the next thing. The same will undoubtedly happen here. People will watch Haunted Mansion, exit the theaters, and then move on to watch Barbie or Oppenheimer again. – Rappler.com

‘Haunted Mansion’ is now showing in Philippine cinemas.