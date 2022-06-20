‘Hercules’ live-action film in the works

Bless my soul! Disney's on roll with its remakes!

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Disney fans! Hercules is the latest of Disney’s most iconic animated films to be getting the live-action treatment.

According to a report by Variety, the 1997 animated Disney film will be directed by Guy Ritchie and produced by AGBO, an independent film studio manned by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings screenwriter Dave Callaham wrote the film’s first draft, with AGBO currently on the lookout for more writers.

Further details such as Hercules’ casting and release date have yet to be announced.

The upcoming Hercules film isn’t Ritchie’s first live-action adaptation directing stint. The 53-year-old is also responsible for directing the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin and its sequel, Aladdin 2. Meanwhile, AGBO has produced blockbuster hits like Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Other Disney animated movies that are getting live-action remakes are Pinocchio, The Little Mermaid, and Snow White.– with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.