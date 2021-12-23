‘House of Gucci’ is premiering in PH cinemas in January 2022

HOUSE OF GUCCI. The film stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga as members of the powerful Gucci family.

MANILA, Philippines — House of Gucci is set to hit Philippine cinemas on January 19, 2022.

Directed by Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner), the movie is both a fashion film and a crime drama depicting the downfall of the family at the center of the Italian fashion empire.

It tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani, a young woman from humble beginnings who marries into the powerful Gucci family when she charms its heir, Maurizio. Their marriage sets off a chain of events that ultimately ends in betrayal and murder.

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia, in a performance that is already generating Oscar buzz. She stars opposite Adam Driver, who plays Maurizio. The heavyweight cast is rounded out by Al Pacino who plays Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, and Salma Hayek as Pina Auriemma.

House of Gucci had its world premiere in London on November 9, and opened in US theaters on November 24. – Rappler.com