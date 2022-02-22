‘I’m Drunk, I Love You,’ ‘Heneral Luna,’ to screen for free in Yuchengco Museum film fest

Celebrate the many genres of love with award-winning films from TBA Studios and up-and-coming filmmakers from MAPÚA

MANILA, Philippines— Yuchengco Museum will be screening “groundbreaking and critically-acclaimed” films for free for its Y2M (Yes2Movies) film festival starting Tuesday, February 22 until February 28, 2022

Through yfilms.ph, a digital platform that caters to quality Filipino movies, the roster includes some of TBA Studios’ best works: Heneral Luna, I’m Drunk, I Love You, Women of The Weeping River, Write About Love, and Habambuhay: Remembering Philippine Cinema, which they collectively call the “many faces of love.”

Student films from CineMapua made by up-and-coming filmmakers are also included in the festival, featuring titles Uwi, nik-nik, Last 234!, Zulu, and Ophelia, among others.

To bring together Filipino films and make them available to all, Ting Nebrida, executive consultant for TBA Studios, said in a report that they were pleased to align themselves with yfilms.ph.

Y2M, the first-ever film fest spearheaded by the Yuchengco Museum, is available for public viewing worldwide 24/7. – with reports from Maria Leonor Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Maria Leonor Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under Life & Style and Entertainment section.