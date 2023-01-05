‘In My Mother’s Skin’ only Filipino feature film at Sundance 2023

PREMIERE. 'In My Mother's Skin' is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino horror film In My Mother’s Skin is set to make its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2023 – the only Filipino feature film on the festival line-up.

According to the Sundance website, it’ll premiere at the Egyptian Theater in Park City, Utah on January 21, with additional screenings in various cinemas on January 22, January 23, January 29, and January 30.

The film is one of eight films under the festival’s Midnight section, which spotlights horror and thriller films. It is the only non-English language film in the section.

Set in the Philippines towards the end of World War II, In My Mother’s Skin tells the story of a young girl who seeks help from a flesh-eating fairy to save her mother, who is overtaken by illness.

The film is directed by Ma filmmaker Kenneth Dagatan, and stars Felicity Kyle Napuli, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Beauty Gonzalez. It is a co-production of the Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Also repping the Philippines at the festival is It’s Raining Frogs Outside, a 14-minute film by Maria Estela Paiso, screening in the Short Film section. – Rappler.com