‘In My Mother’s Skin’ to stream worldwide on Prime Video

The Filipino horror film is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino horror film In My Mother’s Skin is set to reach a global audience via Prime Video after the streaming platform announced Thursday, January 19, that it had acquired worldwide rights to the film.

Directed by Ma filmmaker Kenneth Dagatan, the film is set in World War II-torn Philippines and tells the story of a young girl who seeks help from a flesh-eating fairy after being left alone in an isolated mansion with her sick mother.

The film stars Beauty Gonzalez, Felicity Kyle Napuli, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, James Mavie Estrella, and Angeli Bayani. It will be making its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21 – the only Filipino feature film on the festival lineup.

“I’m excited that In My Mother’s Skin has been recognized at such an important festival like Sundance, and will now also have the chance to be watched by a global audience on Prime Video,” Kenneth said in a press release.

“This is truly a moment for Filipino filmmakers to be seen by the international audience, and I hope this opens doors for more Filipino content to be watched by the rest of the world.”

According to Prime Video, the film will launch “in multiple countries” by the end of 2023. – Rappler.com