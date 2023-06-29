‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ review: A mature depiction of heroism

'While the action scenes may not be as groundbreaking as before, and the thrill of treasure hunting may not be as strong, we see Indiana Jones from a fresh perspective – a man lost in time'

This is a spoiler-free review.

How do you end a franchise that has already ended twice? That’s the primary question that director James Mangold contends with in the latest Indiana Jones outing, the first to not be directed by Steven Spielberg and the last of this esteemed action franchise.

It started out in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark. It was the brainchild of Spielberg and George Lucas out of love for the serial adventure films of the 1950s. It would reintroduce us to the charismatic Harrison Ford in the title role after having just been frozen in carbonite a year earlier as Han Solo in Star Wars. It would also kickstart what Spielberg called his own James Bond franchise, made all the more apparent in the second film, Temple of Doom, as he donned a white tuxedo similar to 007’s iconic outfit.

The Bond similarities would only get stronger with the third outing, The Last Crusade, after casting Sean Connery, the very first Bond, as Indy’s father. The original trilogy had it all; action, humor, heart, and a degree of authenticity to each frame. It cemented Ford’s status as one of the great leading men in Hollywood, introduced stars in the making like Ke Huy Quan, and solidified Spielberg as the “popcorn” film master.

2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull arrived as a nod to the space race era’s fascination with aliens. Despite its usual Spielberg flair and my personal enjoyment of its campy, light-hearted adventure, the film was largely hated by the general public. Its reliance on CGI sparked criticism, as it often compromised the authenticity that previous Indy films were known for.

Fast forward to 2023, Ford, now 80, appears in what seems to be the final time he dons the iconic fedora. The Dial of Destiny, set in 1969, aptly highlights Indy’s dissonance in this new era, where the allure of the future overshadows the marvels of the past.

“I wanted us to confront the question of age straight on. Not to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the telling of the story,” Ford said in an interview.

In this fifth film, Indiana Jones, having spent years unearthing archaeological treasures, fittingly becomes a relic of the past himself, with nothing left to fight for. Harrison Ford delivers a thoughtful, subdued performance as a man reflecting on past glories that none of his current students seem interested in ever finding out about. He’s now that grumpy old grandpa that has pretty much defined Ford’s off-screen persona in the 21st century.

The Dial of Destiny concedes that it can’t replicate the magic of the original trilogy. Instead, it offers the strongest emotional core since the father-son dynamic of The Last Crusade. While the action scenes may not be as groundbreaking as before, and the thrill of treasure hunting may not be as strong, we see Indiana Jones from a fresh perspective – a man lost in time.

The film begins with an extended prologue set in 1944 during the tail end of World War II in Germany. Indy and Nazi astrophysicist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) cross paths over the Archimedes Dial. This device, created by the famous mathematician Archimedes, can locate time fissures, or in other words, bestow the ability of time travel to its users. The most impressive feat of this segment is just how long we spend with a fully de-aged Harrison Ford without hiding him in important dialogue scenes and action setpieces.

Granted, it doesn’t look perfect all the time; the technical wizardry is obvious particularly in outdoor scenes. But when Indy is indoors, it is almost indistinguishable from ‘80s Harrison Ford. The film’s prologue, echoing the young Indy segment from The Last Crusade, effectively establishes a theme of nostalgia for a bygone era, when the lines between good and evil (embodied by the evil Nazis) were clearly defined.

As the film cuts to the present, we meet Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), a slippery, self-interested capitalist who serves as Indy’s godchild through his old colleague Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), who has been obsessed over the Archimedes Dial all his life. Together, along with a young sidekick in Teddy (Ethann Isidore), they embark on a classic globe-trotting journey, from the busy streets of Tangier, the ocean depths of the Mediterranean, and the underground caverns of Sicily.

Action-wise, the film is comprehensible, which is practically a gold star in this modern age of blockbusters. Mangold, fresh off Oscar nominations for his racing film Ford v Ferrari, showcases his acumen for car chases in the Tangier sequence. However, what keeps the action from reaching a higher level is the conspicuous use of CGI on a late-70s Harrison Ford and the design of the set pieces that lack a sense of risk or danger.

This is understandable; it’s part of the pitfalls of centering a film on an aging star. That’s why the film’s best scenes are those featuring Ford and Waller-Bridge simply conversing on a boat at night, with the weary hero reflecting on his regrets and life’s mistakes. Interestingly, the film’s ties to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull enhance its impact. While the latter film represents an idealized nuclear family, this one explores the disillusionment and anxiety brought on by technological progress

Which brings us to the third act twist that ultimately ties all of its themes and nostalgic elements together. This unexpected narrative shift, while controversial for some, aligns with Indy’s character at this stage of his life. It forces him to confront a decision that will shape his legacy in history. Despite this portion of the film potentially providing a clean and polished ending, the film opts for a more mature conclusion. It suggests that Indy’s obsession with old relics isn’t everything – that there’s more to life than living in the past.

In a meta-textual way, this says a lot more about the audience and our obsession with reliving the past in our modern tentpole franchises. Just two weeks ago, The Flash premiered with its title character having to share screen time with Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batman. And then going back a few weeks before that, we just had a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, an animated film also released in 1989.

Indiana Jones isn’t immune to this trend. Despite its message about letting go of the past, the film relies on the audience’s fascination with it. This may make it a weaker film, but not necessarily a bad one. The silver lining is that if this truly is his last crusade, then Indy’s last hurrah might finally carry significant meaning. – Rappler.com

