Inka Magnaye to voice scarab Khaji-da in PH release of ‘Blue Beetle’ 

'It’s been one of my big dreams to be a canon part of a superhero world,' says Inka

MANILA, Philippines – Content creator Inka Magnaye has been tapped as a voice talent for the upcoming superhero movie Blue Beetle for its Philippine release.

Warner Bros. Philippines announced in a press release on Wednesday, August 2, that Magnaye will be voicing the scarab Khaji-da, which is described as an “ancient relic.”

In the trailer, the scarab is a beetle-like artifact that latches onto protagonist Jaime Reyes (portrayed by Xolo Maridueña) and guides him in discovering and controlling his powers as Blue Beetle.

Singer-actress Becky G voices the scarab in the film’s original version.

Blue Beetle follows recent college graduate Jaime, who gets chosen by the ancient relic scarab to be its symbiotic host. As a result, he is granted armor with unpredictable capabilities and becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.

Magnaye also took to social media to share her excitement and happiness over the news.

“I’m in a DC movie,” she wrote, alongside behind-the-scenes photos of her recording.

She continued, “It’s been one of my big dreams to be a canon part of a superhero world.”

Magnaye shared that she was “wildly honored” to have gotten the opportunity and teased that some of her lines were also in Filipino.

Magnaye is known for being an events host and voice talent for different brands, including Philippine Airlines, Smart, and Nissin, among others. She also has a podcast called Sleeping Pill with Inka.

According to the press release, she is the first Philippine-based Filipino talent to do voice-over work in a DC film.

Blue Beetle will premiere in the Philippines on August 16. – Rappler.com