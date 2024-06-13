‘Inside Out 2’ explores new feelings for teenager Riley

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: Liza Lapira, June Squibb, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Hawke ,Kensington Tallman, Amy Poehler, Ayo Edebiri, Tony Hale and Lewis Black attend the world premiere of the film "Inside Out 2" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 10, 2024.

The sequel continues the story of lead character Riley as she turns 13 and begins puberty, signaling the development of new emotions and obstacles

LOS ANGELES, USA – The filmmakers behind Inside Out 2 believe it is important for the animated Pixar film to get people talking about how they have wrestled with and processed complicated emotions.

“This movie is for anyone that has ever felt feelings. No matter what your age or gender, we all have these emotions. It’s what connects us as humans,” producer Mark Nielsen said.

Inside Out 2, which opens in theaters on Friday, June 14, is the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2015 hit directed by Pete Docter.

Kelsey Mann took over as director of the sequel, which continues the story of lead character Riley as she turns 13 and begins puberty, signaling the development of new emotions and obstacles.

Amy Poehler reprises her voice role as Joy, a yellow happy emotion along with Phyllis Smith as Sadness, a blue sad emotion.

Joining the cast are Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment and Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui.

Inside Out 2 is expected to open with the highest box office sales of the year so far, with a domestic debut predicted to be at least $90 million, said Shawn Robbins, founder and owner of Box Office Theory.

He said the movie has a chance at becoming the first film since last summer’s “Barbie” to open with more than $100 million in US and Canadian ticket sales over its first weekend.

Movie box offices have been in a slump since last year’s writers and actors strikes delayed the release of several films.

Newcomer Hawke said she channeled her own experiences with anxiety to connect to Riley’s journey.

“It’s not a crime to be irrational,” she said.

“That’s thrown around at people so often, so cruelly. ‘You’re being irrational!’ It’s not a crime. I think it’s about awareness. I’m aware that I’m being irrational but I know it would help me do this thing. I know I don’t need my special blanky (blanket) to sleep but it helps me sleep so isn’t that okay to have it?” She added.

Poehler said it was vital not to tell the same story as the first film where Joy saves the day and everyone is happy. Playing more serious scenes “was a cool acting challenge,” she said.

For Liza Lapira, who replaced Mindy Kaling as the voice of Disgust, seeing the emotions transform over time added a new dimension to the animated film.

“These emotions are not good/bad. They are there as protectors, they are there to teach us,” she said.

“Envy, you know, points me in the direction of what I might want, and I don’t know that I want it, and it’s just manifesting as an envy. Fear obviously protects me, Disgust protects me, Anger can be righteous anger, standing up for what’s right against injustice. These emotions are not bad, they can instruct and inform us,” she added.

While the film explores the personal struggles of Riley as she grows older, Black said he felt the original and the sequel promoted mental health.

“What you got are two major mental health films disguised as animations. I mean, that’s what it is and that to me also takes it to a different level,” he added. – Rappler.com