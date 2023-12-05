Rappler Talk Entertainment: Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes on MMFF film ‘Rewind’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Marian and Dingdong talk about the challenges of playing against each other onscreen

MANILA, Philippines – DongYan is back! After 13 years, reel-to-real couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes will be co-starring in a film once more – the domestic drama Rewind. An entry to the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival, Rewind centers on a married couple on the rocks during the holidays.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Marian and Dingdong talk about the challenges of playing against each other onscreen, collaborating on the film behind the scenes, and the importance of family during the Christmas season.

Rewind will be released in theaters nationwide on December 25.

