In ‘The Hearing,’ Lawrence Fajardo extends space to survivors of sexual abuse

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The film sheds light on how sexual abuse cases involving deaf individuals can get dismissed because of a lack of sign language interpreters

MANILA, Philippines – In 2020, director Lawrence Fajardo and screenwriter Honee Alipio were conducting research on the plight of persons with disabilities, particularly those who are into dragon boat paddling, for their next film. However, after an interview with a court sign language interpreter at the time, the duo felt that they had to shelve the film pitch they first thought of and instead pursue a new route.

“She told us stories we couldn’t imagine. We learned that there are quite a number of deaf people, who are victims of rape and whose cases are dismissed,” Fajardo tells Rappler.

Adds the director, “I felt the need to tell these stories, I told Honee, this is what we need to do first, it’s a more immediate need for the deaf community. It was serendipitous that we came across this kind of story. We [then] began researching for victims of abuse, [read] police reports, and [talked to] family members.”

All this led to the creation of The Hearing, Fajardo’s feature entry at this year’s Cinemalaya Film Festival, which also marks his return to the festival since Posas (2012).

Fajardo describes this comeback as some sort of a full-circle moment for him, considering that his short film Kultado was among the batch of films that participated in Cinemalaya’s first iteration in 2005. Then came Liwanag sa Dilim in 2007, Colorum in 2009 (working as associate director), and Amok in 2011.

“I am very happy and honored to be back where I began,” he says. “Cinemalaya for me is the best avenue, especially for new filmmakers, to actualize their dream projects. Although I’m not a new filmmaker, but I can consider this also as a dream project.”

Now screening at select Ayala theaters, The Hearing tracks the story of Lucas (Enzo Osorio), a deaf boy from a fishing town, who, alongside his parents Madonna (Mylene Dizon) and Dante (Nor Domingo) and sign language interpreter Maya (Ina Feleo), goes to great lengths to bring to justice the abuse he had suffered from a powerful priest.

Shares Fajardo, “We want to highlight [the] harrowing experiences [of the] deaf [community] and what the lack of standardized communication for them means in cases like this, at the same time shed light on the important roles of interpreters – maybe even encourage the youth to dream about being one and making a real difference. I think this subject matter is very universal, it can happen anywhere or it happens everywhere.”

In Fajardo’s director statement on the Cinemalaya site, he states how a large percentage of deaf children “are sexually abused in the Philippines regardless of their gender.”

And in trying to find justice, he says:

“There are legal and language barriers; many cases are unreported, and as there are very few sign language interpreters in the country, especially in the regions, many cases are dismissed simply because of this lack….

….legal language is difficult enough to understand for the average hearing person, so how does one who cannot hear and express themselves understand and be understood as they fight for their rights as human beings?”

Here, Fajardo reveals what it’s like to work with Mylene Dizon again, discover the gift of Enzo Osorio, and what the film offers to survivors of sexual violence and the plight of the deaf community.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity, and has been translated to English.

How do you think will the film extend a space to victims and survivors of sexual violence within and outside the religious context?

Like I said, I want to show and I want the audience to experience what deaf victims of sexual abuse go through. It doesn’t matter who the perpetrator is. At the same time, I want to give [victims] a voice, and to give them hope. Because they’re challenged not just with the pains of going through sexual abuse, but they face difficulties also with communication.

That’s why we didn’t put subtitles in silent scenes, so the audience can feel how they feel – since, there are no subtitles in real life.

I hope the film gives them the strength to fight, and even if they don’t immediately win in their fights, what’s important is to continue fighting. We hope this helps shed light on the lack of interpreters we have in courts. Think of it: cases get dismissed just because there’s no available interpreter. This is how crucial their role is.

You already had the opportunity to work with Mylene Dizon in ABS-CBN’s drama series Pamilya Sagrado. I’m curious, what was the experience like to direct her again for this project?

The first time I met her in Pamilya Sagrado, I felt slightly intimidated by Mylene. Not only her but the other cast members as well, many of whom were established actors – especially Piolo Pascual, Tirso Cruz III, Joel Torre, Aiko Melendez, Rosanna Roces, John Arcilla, Shaina Magdayao at Bela Padilla.

And almost everyone I’m working with for the first time. So there was some nervousness. A TV series is a big task for a director.

I enjoyed working with [Dizon] in Sagrado because I saw her power and emotion in her portrayal as Mercedes Sagrado.

Mylene isn’t hard to direct because she’s very invested and dedicated. She always asks questions regarding intention, and motivation in a scene; reads the beat and rhythm, and she’s trying hard to know her own truth on a moment to moment basis. She’s invested with her character’s progression, and knows her emotional continuity.

She’s very collaborative, and I’m super happy and thankful that she said yes to the project.

My gratitude to all the actors of The Hearing. All of them gave their all to this film. My longtime friend and collaborator Nor Domingo, who I met at the first Cinemalaya in 2005, I was an instant fan because of their film Big Time, that’s why I cast him in Posas.

Ina Feleo, who I’m working with for the first time, I saw her dedication in this film. She was considered to be Maya because I know she’s not just a great actor but a great dancer too. The role of Maya is very difficult, and I was right to cast her because her knowledge in movement and dance would translate in sign interpretation.

Thanks to Joel Torre and Ruby Ruiz as well who participated in the film.

What about Enzo Osorio, who takes on the role of the abused boy in the film?

Enzo Esorio as Lucas

Enzo actually auditioned. He was the last to audition, and had to rush, commuting from his school, asking to get an early out. Before him, we had a shortlist, then I said, this is it, I’m sure with him. He’s really something else. Our hope is he gets noticed more so he gets more projects because he’s very good, and has passion and talent – and just needs the opportunity.

Sign language is a pivotal aspect in the film’s plot line since the abused boy is also deaf. Did your actors work with a sign language coach to be familiar with the skill?

You know, I think fate was really at work here. Mylene has family members who are deaf so she’s familiar with them. Ina, in just a short time studying [sign language] got it quickly and quite adeptly.

Yes, of course we have interpreters on the set, even in our meetings. Then in our cast we have Rome Mallari, who plays Jose Steffan, a relay interpreter, who’s actually deaf. In Quezon, we had an interpreter, Teacher Eloi, a SPED teacher who was with us everyday. In the court scenes, we have sir John Baliza, who teaches at St. Benilde. A huge, huge help.

In a previous interview, you said The Hearing is the most difficult project you’ve made so far. Can you elaborate further on this?

Well, because there were so many challenges. The fact you had sign language, it was an extra challenge already because you had to allot extra time for that. There was the script, the funding. Honee had a hard time because sir Bing (Armando Lao, veteran screenwriter) was sick, who was taking care of things.

The funding. Very late in the game we found out we didn’t have a co-prod which initially promised to support us. We were lucky that I had friends who believed in me and the film, and even without reading a script, gave us funds so we can shoot. So, thank you very much to my executive producers (Sheila Yusay and Claudia Diaz Cojuangco).

Even direk Brillante Mendoza helped us so much, on creative aspects as we were always consulting with him through my wife/producer Krisma, who has really been his producer too. And he supported us on matters of logistics and funding as well. We were really lucky.

On the time element, because there was no money yet at one point, we couldn’t shoot. And so some actors had to back out because of the schedule. I myself said we should back out. Maybe 3 times. Then Krisma would say, “Okay, let’s think hard, and sleep on it first. Let’s talk about it tomorrow.” Then the next day, it’s as if nothing happened. Haha!

Not finishing and not making a good film was not an option when we decided to go.

Then initial pledges came in that enabled us to shoot in Quezon.

I’m thankful for ABS-CBN too; I feel Pamilya Sagrado was given to me so I’d have extra funds for The Hearing. And they gave me time off when I needed to finish my film. They were very supportive.

DIRECTOR LAWRENCE FAJARDO. The Hearing director strikes a pose in front of the Cinemalaya signage

Of course, the treatment and style were challenging too. It was my first time to do double duty as director and editor. There was a feeling of nervousness, and questions like “Will this work?” Because I wanted it to be experiential, and immersive, as if you were the deaf character Lucas. That was challenging to figure out.

But I don’t want to dwell on the hardships. Things happen for a reason, and we got through all of those with flying colors, so thank you to everyone who helped to create, finish, and make a great film.

Fajardo also extended his gratitude to the post-production team as well from Narra Post, Mike Idioma, sound designers Jaja and Ella, and co-editor Sab.

What were your main considerations in terms of the film’s look? How’s the collaboration with cinematographer Roberto Yñiguez?

Tito Boy (Yñiguez) is a long-time friend and collaborator. We always want to try out new things and learn new things, with every project. That’s what we love about him, and his images are very consistent.

The general design ng cinematography is very simple. This is the point-of-view of the characters, very neutral, nasa earth tones and medyo desaturated. Hindi lang din look, but also the movement of the camera na babagay sa behavior ng character. – Rappler.com

This year’s Cinemalaya runs until August 11.