Animated film ‘Iti Mapukpukaw’ is PH’s official Oscars 2024 entry

The film previously won the Best Film Award at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Ilocano animated film Iti Mapukpukaw is the Philippines’ official entry to the 96th Academy Awards, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) announced on Friday, September 29.

The FDCP announced this during the closing ceremony of the Philippine Film Industry Month at the Acacia Hotel Manila in Muntinlupa City

Produced by Manila-based film production company Project 8 Projects, Iti Mapukpukaw will vie for entry into the Best International Feature Film Category.

The FDCP will donate P1 million to the film’s team through its Oscars Assistance Program.

Only a month prior, Iti Mapukpukaw received numerous accolades at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2023. It became the first-ever animated film to earn the Best Film title and bagged the NETPAC award in the process. Actress Dolly de Leon, who plays Rosalinda, was also named Best Supporting Actress.

Iti Mapukpukaw was directed by Carl Joseph Papa and stars Carlo Aquino, Gio Gahol, and Dolly de Leon.

It follows Eric – an animator with no mouth – as he comes face to face with a “familiar alien” after his uncle’s death. These events then lead Eric to revisit his past memories. – Rappler.com