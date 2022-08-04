Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto join the cast of Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’

MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto are set to headline Haunted Mansion, Disney’s live-action film based on the theme park ride.

According to a report by E! News, Curtis will play the role of Madame Leota, the witch whose head sits in a magic crystal ball, while Leto will portray the Hatbox Ghost, one of the many spirits trapped within the mansion.

Under the direction of Dear White People’s Justin Simien, the two will be working alongside Rosario Dawson, Chase Dillon, Danny Devito, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and others.

The film follows the story of a doctor and her nine-year-old son moving into a new house in New Orleans. Little do they know, the house is filled with spooky ghosts, ghouls, and spirits. Hence, they enlist the help of a priest (Owen Wilson), a paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), and a historian (Danny Devito) to try and solve the mystery of the mansion.

Haunted Mansion was based on one of Disney’s most popular attractions with the same name. It featured a trip through a ghostly graveyard and creepy estate aboard a swiveling vehicle dubbed as “Doom Buggies.” It was first established in Disneyland in 1969. Later, other iterations of the ride popped up such as the Phantom Manor in Disneyland Paris and Mystic Manor in Hongkong Disneyland.

The ride’s popularity can be seen in the numerous feature films that it inspired. Rob Minkoff also directed The Haunted Mansion, starring Eddie Murphy, in 2003.

Curtis is known for her roles in iconic films like Freaky Friday (2003), Knives Out (2019), Halloween Kills (2021) and Everything, Everywhere, All at Once (2022). Meanwhile, Leto has also been making waves with his roles in Suicide Squad (2016), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), Morbius (2022), and more. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.