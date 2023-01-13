Jamie Lynn Spears, cast to return for new ‘Zoey 102’ sequel film

'Zoey 101' is back! A sequel film to the hit Nickelodeon series is heading to Paramount+ in late 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – To all the millennials who grew up with Nickelodeon: Zoey 101 is coming back!

A revival sequel film to the original live-action series called Zoey 102 is heading to Paramount+, and will have lead star Jamie Lynn Spears reprising her titular role as Zoey Brooks.

According to a Variety report, a handful of the series’ original cast will also be returning, such as Erin Sanders who played Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barrett, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen, and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.

Zoey 102 will be a continuation of creator Dan Schneider’s original series, and is set for an exclusive Paramount+ release in late 2023. The full-length sequel will see Pacific Coast Academy’s alumni reunite to attend a wedding, set in present times. Production is currently in development in North Carolina. Nancy Hower is directing, and Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby have written the script.

In a statement, Spears, 31, who also serves as the film’s executive producer, said that she is “beyond thrilled to be back alongside [her] PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love.”

Nickelodeon’s hit live-action, young adult series premiered in 2005 and ran for four seasons until 2008. It follows teenager Zoey Brooks and her friends, who attend a fictional boarding school in Southern California called Pacific Coast Academy, which previously only allowed male students to attend. It also starred Victoria Justice as Lola Martinez, Paul Butcher as Zoey’s brother Dustin Brooks, and Alexa Nikolas as Nicole Bristow.

Zoey 102 is Schneider’s second original series that was revived for a Paramount+ release, following the iCarly reboot in June 2021, which starred original cast Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Nathan Kress (Freddie), and Jerry Trainor (Spencer). – Rappler.com