Janella Salvador, Jane de Leon to star in ‘How to Be A Good Wife’

It's Jane and Janella's first movie together following the end of 'Darna'

MANILA, Philippines – Darna stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador are reuniting for another project — this time for their first movie together titled How to Be A Good Wife.

Production label TheIdeaFirst Company made the announcement on Monday, November 13, alongside a photo of the two actresses with director Jun Robles Lana.

“J x J x J = Janella Salvador and Jane de Leon in a new film by Jun Robles Lana! HOW TO BE A GOOD WIFE. Also starring Ms. Susan Africa. Filming soon,” they captioned the post.

J x J x J = Janella Salvador and Jane de Leon in a new film by Jun Robles Lana! HOW TO BE A GOOD WIFE. Filming soon!#JxJxJ#IDEAFIRSTxREGALFILMS pic.twitter.com/cRGwmnyNRE — The IdeaFirst Company (@theideafirst_co) November 13, 2023

Regal Entertainment also shared videos from what appears to be the project’s story conference.

We're up to something really GOOD, right @theideafirst_co? 👀🎥😆



J x J x J = Janella Salvador and Jane de Leon in a new film by Jun Robles Lana! #HowToBeAGoodWife, Also starring Ms Susan Africa. Filming soon!#JxJxJ pic.twitter.com/HcI0P0lqAy — Regal Entertainment Inc. (@RegalFilms) November 13, 2023

In their respective personal social media accounts, both Salvador and De Leon also expressed their happiness for the upcoming project.

“Excited to work on this new film with Ms. Susan Africa and [hindi ko kilala (someone I don’t know)]” Salvador quipped. “Chareng (Just kidding!) SO HAPPY TO WORK WITH YOU AGAIN MWAH [Jane de Leon].

chareng SO HAPPY TO WORK WITH YOU AGAIN MWAH @Imjanedeleon 😙😝 #HowToBeAGoodWife pic.twitter.com/OGGi1iD79z — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) November 13, 2023

Meanwhile, De Leon wrote: “We’re ready for this!”

Other details, such as plot, other cast members, and target release date for How to Be A Good Wife have yet to be announced.

But director Lana has teased that the script was “smartly and deliciously written” and it’s “not the story you expect it to be.”

I read the script on my long flight back from NYC. I was jet lagged and exhausted after weeks of back to back engagements but I couldn’t put the script down. It’s smartly and deliciously written, not the story you expect it to be. Thank you for this gift, Fat and Keavy. pic.twitter.com/jkgkD6jQBV — Jun Robles Lana (@junrobleslana) November 13, 2023

De Leon and Salvador first worked together in the ABS-CBN superhero series Darna, wherein De Leon played the titular role while Salvador portrayed the arch-nemesis Valentina. – Rappler.com