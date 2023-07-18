Janella Salvador, Win Metawin to star in ‘Under Parallel Skies’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The film will be directed by Sigrid Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines – Janella Salvador is teaming up with Thai actor Win Metawin for the first time for the movie Under Parallel Skies.

Production company 28 Squared Studios released on Tuesday, July 18, a 25-second video of the two stars confirming the project.

“We are excited to announce to you guys that we will be teaming up for the upcoming movie Under Parallel Skies,” Win said.

Janella added that the film will be helmed by award-winning Filipino director Sigrid Bernardo.

“We are very excited to share this with you soon,” Janella said.

The two ended the video by saying the terms “abangan (stand by)” and “coming soon” in their respective native languages.

28 Squared Studios also released first-look photos of Janella and Win for the upcoming film.

According to ABS-CBN News, the film will follow the story of a man with a painful past who is trying to move on, only to meet a woman who is connected to his past.

Sigrid was quoted as saying that the cross-country collaboration will see the actors bringing “their own unique skill sets and experiences.”

“I aim to create a film that celebrates the unique identities and traditions of each culture while also exploring common themes and experiences that unite us as human beings,” the director told ABS-CBN News.

Win is best known for his role in the Boys’ Love series 2gether and Still 2gether. His other acting projects include F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, Devil Sister, and Good Old Days.

Meanwhile, Janella has starred in ABS-CBN series Be Careful With My Heart, The Killer Bride, and Darna.

A release date for Under Parallel Skies has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com