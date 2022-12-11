LOOK: ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ starts production 

The sequel, which also stars Lady Gaga, is slated for an October 2024 release

MANILA, Philippines – Joker: Folie à Deux, sequel to the 2019 film Joker, kicked off their production with a first look at Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, December 11, director Todd Phillips shared a teaser image to announce the start of work on the film.

The photo showed a battered and shirtless Phoenix receiving a shave from what appears to be a facility. “Day 1. Our boy. #Joker,” Phillips wrote.

Phoenix had first played the role in the 2019 film Joker, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor, depicting an origin story for the arch enemy of DC Comics’ superhero Batman. He was the second performer to earn an Academy Award for playing the Joker.

Plot details about the upcoming sequel have been kept under wraps, but it was earlier confirmed that the new production will now be a musical – with singer Lady Gaga expected to play Joker’s co-conspirator Harley Quinn.

Zazie Beetz will also be returning for the sequel, while Harry Lawtey, Jacob Lofland, and Brendan Gleeson join the cast.

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated for an October 2024 release. – Rappler.com