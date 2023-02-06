LOOK: Judy Ann Santos, Sam Milby to reunite in new movie after 10 years

Judy Ann and Sam last teamed up in the 2013 series 'Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala'

MANILA, Philippines – Judy Ann Santos and Sam Milby are sharing the screen again, a decade after they starred together in the television series Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala.

Santos and Milby’s reunion project was confirmed by director Rahyan Carlos through an Instagram post on Saturday, February 4, by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the look test and photo shoot for the film.

“HappyKarga Films and AMP Studios Canada first film venture for 2023! We just finished our pictorial, look test, and cam test. Thank you to my lead actors Judy Ann Santos Agoncillo and Sam Milby,” he wrote.

Milby’s agency, Cornerstone Entertainment, also posted about the project on Sunday, February 5, revealing that it’s going to be a horror film.

How will you protect the person you love the most from the curse of a vengeful soul?



Abangan ang pagbabalik pelikula ni Ms. Judy Ann Santos ngayong 2023 at ang kauna-unahang horror film ni Sam Milby!#SamMilby#CornerstoneArtist pic.twitter.com/Wmq5JBzaWk — Cornerstone Entertainment (@cornerstone_ofc) February 5, 2023

Additional details about the project, such as its title, plot, other cast members, and target release date, have yet to be announced.

Santos and Milby first teamed up in 2013 in the ABS-CBN series Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala.

The upcoming film will also mark Santos’ major project in almost four years after she headlined the film Mindanao and series Starla in 2019. Meanwhile, Milby recently starred in the 2022 series A Family Affair. – Rappler.com