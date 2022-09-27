LOOK: Julia Montes to star in action-thriller film ‘Topakk’ 

Arjo Atayde, Sylvia Sanchez, and Sid Lucero are also part of the cast

MANILA, Philippines – Julia Montes is set to make her big screen comeback with the action-thriller movie Topakk.

Cornerstone Entertainment made the announcement on Sunday, September 25, alongside behind-the-scenes photos of the actress on the set.

“Nagsimula na si Julia Montes mag-immersion training para sa ‘TOPAKK,’ ang inaabangang action-thriller film ni Direk Richard Somes,” the caption read. (Julia Montes has started her immersion training for TOPAKK, the highly-anticipated action-thriller film from director Richard Somes.)

Other cast members include Arjo Atayde, Sylvia Sanchez, Sid Lucero, Paolo Paraiso, Vin Abrenica, and Kokoy de Santos. A target release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Julia last top-billed a project through advocacy film Hilom in 2018. Since then, the actress took a break from showbiz to spend time with her father in Germany. In February 2020, she returned to the small screen in the series 24/7, but her comeback was short-lived after the show stopped production due to the pandemic and the loss of ABS-CBN’s franchise.

She recently starred in Ang Probinsyano, which ended its seven-year run in August. Julia and Coco are also reported to be working together on a Brillante Mendoza project filmed in Pola, Oriental Mindoro. – Rappler.com