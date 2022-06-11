‘Let’s make it happen’: KC Concepcion helps crowdfund for ‘Asian Persuasion’

MANILA, Philippines – KC Concepcion has called on fans to help crowdfund her international movie Asian Persuasion, just weeks after production wrapped filming on the project.

KC stars in the film opposite Filipino-American actor Dante Basco, taking over the role from Toni Gonzaga.

“The filming is done, now the hard work begins. And YOU can help bring our movie to the finish line,” she said in an Instagram post on Friday, June 10.

“I said yes to this movie Asian Persuasion because I grew up not seeing a Filipino who looked like me, or other girls like me, on American TV or in Hollywood films,” she said.

“Having the chance to be part of this Asian-American romantic comedy as a Filipina means more to me than just getting an acting job in America. I think I speak for so many Asian actors who grew up wishing and waiting for this time to come for us to be seen, heard, and represented in all our different skin tones, body shapes, and backgrounds,” she said.

“LET’S MAKE THIS MOVIE HAPPEN!!!” she said. She then pointed her followers to the link in her bio, which leads to the film’s crowdfunding page. According to the page, the team lost $100,000 (P5.3 million) when one of their main talents contracted COVID-19 and they had to pause production for 12 days.

They are hoping to raise $100,000 for post-production funds.

Asian Persuasion tells the story of a chef named Mickey (Dante) who sets up a fake dating profile for his ex-wife Avery (KC) as part of a scheme to avoid his alimony obligations by getting her to remarry.

The film also stars Kevin Kreider, Paolo Montalban, Tony Labrusca, Yam Concepcion, and other American actors.

Producers plan to premiere the film in early 2023. – Rappler.com

$1 = P53.0596