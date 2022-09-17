Keanu Reeves returns for ‘Constantine’ sequel 

MANILA, Philippines – Who’s excited to see John Constantine again on the big screen? Keanu Reeves is! The Hollywood actor will be reprising his role as DC Comics’ supernatural exorcist in the upcoming Constantine sequel.

Warner Bros. has confirmed a long-awaited sequel to Francis Lawrence’s 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported. The sequel will have original director Lawrence (I Am Legend, Hunger Games) back on board, as well as lead actor Keanu, who plays the titular iconic role.

The screenplay will be written by Akiva Goldsman, who will also produce with JJ. Abrams and Hannah Minghella. Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff will executive produce.

Other details such as the rest of the cast, production timeline, plot, or release date have not yet been confirmed.

This means that the planned Constantine reboot series, which Abrams was also set to helm, has been pulled from HBO Max and will not move forward.

Constantine premiered 17 years ago and raked in over $230 million at global box offices. The DC Comics adaptation revolves around demonologist John Constantine, who tries to save his own hell-bound soul by keeping demons in hell and away from Earth, while helping to investigate the mysterious suicide of a policewoman’s twin sister (Rachel Weisz). The film, which gained its own cult following, also starred Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, Shia LaBeouf, Gavin Rossdale, and Pruitt Taylor Vince. – Rappler.com