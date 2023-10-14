Kenneth Dagatan wants Pinoys to find hope on horror film ‘In My Mother’s Skin’

WASHINGTON DC, USA – “Congratulations on ‘In My Mother’s Skin’ making it to the Variety’s top horror films list of 2023,” I told director Kenneth Dagatan near the end of our Zoom interview. He replied enthusiastically, “Oo nga eh, nagulat din ako eh (Yeah, I too got suprised), woo! Top 6? Woo!”

I caught Kenneth at an opportune time while he was in Spain attending the Sitges Film Festival. It was 8 pm for him, the remnants of a day replete with film screenings and an untold number of steps around tourist sites. But even then, the director of In My Mother’s Skin remained so animated and ecstatic to talk about his film.

“This year with ‘In My Mother’s Skin’ has been really amazing for me. We went to a lot of festivals and I’m very grateful.” Dagatan’s fairytale horror film set against the backdrop of World War II premiered back in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where horror classics like The Blair Witch Project, Hereditary, and Saw have also made their debuts.

Months later, the film has continued to receive praise for its haunting hopelessness and unflinching body horror throughout international festivals, even garnering a coveted spot in Variety’s yearly best of horror list that included the likes of Talk To Me, Skinamarink, Scream VI, and Evil Dead Rise.

Fast forward to October, the film has now made its Amazon Prime Video premiere after getting picked up by the streaming giant days before it even made its premiere at Sundance (you usually have to premiere first to get a distributor). It only speaks to the quality of Dagatan’s film, who, ever since his short film Sanctissima (2015), has been on an upward trajectory in the horror scene.

Just before this interview, it was also announced that his upcoming film, Molder, will be starting pre-production with the backing of Epicmedia Productions, Volos Films, and Huang Junxiang, the same team that helped In My Mother’s Skin get off the ground.

With this exciting news in mind, I talked with Dagatan about his collaborative approach, the unique Filipino perspectives he hopes viewers embrace while watching In My Mother’s Skin, and, as a special treat, a sneak peek at his forthcoming film.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Q: So let’s rewind the clock, I wanna ask you what your reaction was when Amazon Prime Video picked up ‘In My Mother’s Skin’ in the lead up to the Sundance Film Festival?

It’s one of our dreams, kaming lahat (all of us), coming to Sundance. Especially for a horror film? Big deal, man. Until now hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala, may milestone ka kaagad (Until now, I still can’t believe it. You already have a milestone)? What? Sobrang crazy.

Leading up to this premiere on Amazon Prime Video, I was a bit anxious, to be honest, because it will be the first time Filipinos will see the film after almost a year of different countries and festivals. But, [I was] very excited as well because I started this story because I really wanted to make a very “Filipino” film. At the same time, it created this anxiety dahil may mga brineak kami sa Filipino mythologies (because we broke some Filipino mythologies) we’re used to seeing and hearing when we were kids.

Even how you play around with the idea of an aswang (monster) and engkanto (supernatural being or fairy). And the theme of Catholicism, I mean, very hardcore Catholic ang country natin and doon ako na-anxiety dahil ano magiging take nila (our country is very hardcore Catholic, and that’s where my anxiety comes from – what will their take be)?

Q: So I wanted to ask specifically what fresh perspective you haven’t seen from international audiences that you hope that Filipino audiences can bring when they watch your film?

To be honest, I just want the Filipino audience to see that the ending will somehow have hope. Dahil every festival, hopeless, bleak, ‘yun ang parati nilang sinasabi (Because in every festival, they always describe it as hopeless and bleak). Well, for us, while making the film, we really wanted to have this feeling of hopelessness, because [while] writing the film, I just really wanted to be honest kung ano talaga ‘yung nangyari sa (to what really happened in) war and when your family member died, ano ‘yung feeling ng (what is the feeling of) hopelessness during a crisis event? But, in the end, you still have hope, in a way, because kailangan mo lang ng (you just need a) small light, to have that hope to survive, even though sobrang hopeless na ng buong pangyayari (the whole situation is so hopeless).

*SPOILERS BELOW*

The original ending for the film was really hopeless for us. Tala, ‘yung (the) protagonist, namatay (dies). So everyone in the film dies. Ang (it’s) hopeless. We changed that ending na si (wherein) Tala, mabubuhaysa (will live in the) ending and didn’t take the offer of the fairy. But, hindi namin inexpect (we didn’t expect) that [when] changing the ending [to what it is now], it will make the film more hopeless because you have this one character without hope, walking in the darkness. So we didn’t expect na mas brutal pala ‘yung ginawa namin (what we made was more brutal).

*END OF SPOILERS*

Q: Looking back, are there any things of note that you’ll remember from the diverse collaboration you had here that you’ll bring to your future films?

When I made my first feature film, I had this image of a director na you need to be this authoritarian. Going into my first film, I think I was putting pressure on myself na kailangan kong alamin lahat ng (I need to know all the) decisions, which created this very bad environment for me. You can’t decide with each decision you make because may pressure ka na if may itatanong kahit a little thing about color (there’s pressure when even a little question about color comes up), You start to think kung alam mo ‘yung answer (if you know the answer). May ganoon tayong (We have that kind of) image of a director. But, going into In My Mother’s Skin, I told myself, “No, you need to be open with ideas, but you need to filter out ideas for your story because you’re the director.”

If you open your mind to these ideas, especially working with the people you love or people that you look up to, you start to see that your idea, your baby for two years, starts to grow, to become this very different but beautiful flower, na hindi mo naisip (that you didn’t think of) way, way back while you were writing it. Hindi mo alam kung ano ‘yung idea na ‘yun eh, ayoko kasi magbuild ng blockage (You don’t know what that idea might be, I don’t want to build any blockages) with this rapport environment.

Q: A lot of praise has been delivered toward your amazing cast members. In particular, Felicity Kyle Napuli’s strong turn as Tala, the physical contortions of Beauty Gonzalez, and the eerie versatility of Jasmine Curtis-Smith. How was it like being there on set and extracting these performances from them?

I’m very lucky to have that cast, as in, lahat sila (all of them). Hindi ako nahirapan to tell them directions, to ask them kung ano ‘yung gusto nilang atake (I didn’t have a hard time telling them directions or asking them what kind of approach they wanted). Another pressure kasi for me, especially working with veteran actors like Ronnie Lazaro, I grew up watching Ronnie Lazaro’s movies, and now you’re working with him. Kailangan mong i-break ‘yung wall na ‘yun to tell the story (You need to break the wall to tell the story).

‘Yung promise ko sa sarili ko (That was the promise I made to myself) way back was that I will never make a film with kids, and then In My Mother’s Skin happened and then, “Oh, kids ulit (again).” And then, these two kids, grabe (incredible). Si James (Bayani) at si Kyle (Tala)? Sobrang suwerte ko na nakita ko sila (I was so lucky I found them). Doon ako kinabahan (That’s where I got worried), aside from the time limits of working with kids, working with them, giving them directions. Even though I was making a very brutal film, they understand it, which is a very mature thing for kids to grasp.

Q: There are many villains in your film. There are the unseen Japanese, American, and Spanish forces, Ronnie Lazaro’s Antonio, and of course, Jasmine Curtis’ Engkanto. You can even call Beauty Gonzales’ eventual transformation into a monstrous and animalistic figure, a villain. Why did you want to include such a wide variety of antagonistic forces in your film?

I think for the character of Ronnie Lazaro, he’s the real evil. With Bayani and Ronnie Lazaro’s character, I really wanted to show the real horror of what’s happening during the war. ‘Yung sins ng father nila, and ‘yung sin ng betraying a country (The sins of the father and the sin of betraying a country). Now, with Tala and the fairy, I really want to see the fantastical horror, which can connect to Catholicism, which can connect to the theme of finding hope. For me, [‘yung] (the) character ni (of) Beauty, the mother, siya ‘yung (she is the) psychological horror for me na natransform (who is transformed) into this monster because of the psychological impact of this whole thing happening around her.

Minirror ko yung Santo Niño sa image ni Jasmine as a fairy (I mirrored the Santo Niño with Jasmine’s image as a fairy). Minirror ko siya dahil (I mirrored it because) religion is one of the powerful ways of finding hope, especially for us Filipinos. Hindi lahat ng (Not all) hope is good. I realized we have this notion that hope is a really good thing. But what kind of hope? Is hope a dangerous thing for us? Hindi lahat same ng (Not everyone has the same) privileges, and iba-iba ‘yung (there are different kinds of) hope. Trinatry ko rin siyang imirror sa pandemic (I also tried mirroring it to the pandemic), ‘yung buong crisis na (the whole crisis that) there’s a monster outside your house trying to get inside. I try to mirror it without making a pandemic film.

Q: ‘In My Mother’s Skin’ and ‘Oro Plata Mata’ share the Gaston Mansion. What inspired the change from opulence to claustrophobia in this location?

I just want to make a film that is very, very claustrophobic because of the pandemic. I want to make this film very small, really tight, [show] the feeling of claustrophobia. That’s why putting that mansion in the middle of nowhere makes sense for me. Sila lang nandito (They are the only ones here), and they can’t get out. While writing the script I was rewatching Oro Plata Mata again and again para magets ko ‘yung floor plan ng buong Gaston house (so I understand the floor plan of the Gaston house) to get an idea of a classic Filipino house back in World War II. It was the pandemic so I couldn’t go to an old house, so I watched Oro Plata Mata for reference to get that feeling of hopelessness and loss of innocence.

Q: I want to ask about just how good your visual effects and makeup are in this film. Talk to me how great that experience was and how those aesthetic decisions turned out.

For VFX, it was MalasMalas Studios, a Filipino post-production house. We were very, very amazed and surprised sa nadeliver nila (with what they delivered) given the time that they were given. [I said] “Dude, ang linis ‘nyo magtrabaho!(You guys work so efficiently)!” And then for prosthetics and production design, I was very lucky to work with Benjamin Padero and Carlo Tabije because I looked up to them. Two of the best production designers in the Philippines. We discussed a lot about the themes, especially with the costume of the fairy. They were the ones who gave me the idea of the cicada insect, because, in the script, it was originally a black beetle. But they asked me, “Why a black beetle?” And then, I couldn’t answer it (chuckles).

Carlo Tabije was the one who told me that maybe we can use a cicada because it has this sound during night na sobrang creepy na parang tumatawa (that’s really creepy, like it’s laughing). And while we were researching about the cicada, they had this beautiful transformation from this bug into a very beautiful insect. And I think it symbolizes this loss of innocence in a way. Especially for Tala. It really worked because during sound design, the sound of cicada was really there, it was like a motif for the whole film. For the prosthetics, ang galing nila, man (they’re really good, man). Singaporean crew ‘yun (They were a Singaporean crew). They went to the Philippines to do the prosthetics and they’re very professional and their work ethic is very good and clean.

Q: Congratulations on the official announcement of your third film, ‘Molder’! I see that it’s about a Filipino immigrant in Italy that’ll mix Filipino folklore horror with its foreign location. What are the things that your publicist is allowing you to say about this?

(Laughter). Everyone has asked, “Why are you shooting in Italy?” I realized na it’s not about the place, it’s about the story of these characters being immigrants in a foreign land. And I think the whole horror for the film is the fear of growing old and alone, especially in a foreign land. And you start to think kung ano talaga yung home mo (about what your real home is). Doon kasi ako natakot eh (that’s where I got scared), that idea of growing old and rotting alone, ‘yun yung idea talaga na gusto kong i-play around (that’s the idea I really wanted to play around with). Kaya (It’s why) we decided on Italy, but I really want to have a Filipino protagonist here because I really want to tell the story of immigrants.

‘Yung idea of growing old without finding that home, ‘yung fear na ‘yun, what if hindi ko mahanap ‘yung home ko (that type of fear, what if I can’t find my home)? What if may naiwan akong sin or mistake sa Philippines (What if I left a sin or mistake in the Philippines)? And hindi lang siya home as a place; puwede rin siyang home as a person (And it’s not just home as a place; it can also be home as a person). You create a home based on your community of loved ones. Pero what if ma-destroy din ‘yun? Mawawala ‘yung existence ng home after so many years. (But what if that gets destroyed too? The existence of home could disappear after so many years).

Molder is about two immigrants and may isang Pilipino na dumating na sinabihan silang (there’s a Filipino who arrived and told them), “I’ll put a curse on you guys,” because of a sin [committed] all those years ago. I really want to tackle the generational gap between older generations and newer generations while at the same time tackling fears of growing old.

Q: What’s a horror film you’d recommend for the upcoming Halloween season?

The Devil’s Backbone (2001) dir. Guillermo Del Toro

REC (2007) dir. Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza

Kairo (Pulse) (2001) dir. Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Mulholland Drive (2001) dir. David Lynch

Come and See (1985) dir. Elem Klimov

– Rappler.com