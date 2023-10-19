‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ review: Scorsese’s sprawling Western is a cinematic triumph 

In recent years, Martin Scorsese’s shown up on my feeds more often as someone lamenting the state of modern film than being celebrated as, really, one of the GOAT directors. Scorsese’s disdain for superhero and franchise flicks has its merits, but I personally love it when he comes to the table with a piece of filmmaking that blows all those things out of the water.

The film brings together some things that are familiar. For example, it marks 50 years since he first worked with Robert De Niro and and just a shade over 20 years since his first collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio. And of course we get brutality, crime families, and snitches, which is stuff we know Scorsese does incredibly well.

At the same time, Killers of the Flower Moon delves into new spaces, literally, as we get a story of a series of infamous murders committed in the Osage nation in the early 20th century. And while we know that as a director he can deliver powerful and compelling character studies, we get here characters and a story that speak both to the time when the real-life events occurred and to our current moment in history. Without being heavy-handed or too obvious about anything, the film strikes at the challenges of the world we live into today.

Drawing from historical events and a book about them, Killers of the Flower Moon takes us into 1920s Oklahoma where the people of the Osage Nation are prosperous thanks to new riches from oil discovered on their land. But even as they prosper and hold leverage in the power dynamic with the white settlers, they have severe limits on their freedoms. And then the murders begin, murders which transfer land and wealth from the Osage to the white men with whom they have begun to marry.

This isn’t a murder mystery, however. We know quite quickly who is behind the murders, even as the Osage struggle to find out. It’s part of the genius here. We aren’t asking whodunnit. Instead we are forced to confront the truth and the injustice, and sit with it all. We are invited into the conspiracy, the planning, the ruthlessness and inhumanity of the killing, and made to wonder, when does this end? Why is it all allowed to continue?

And I will tell you now, Scorsese makes us sit with this for a long time. A very, very long time.

This movie sprawls. It clocks in at close to three and a half hours. I would never say this is a perfect length. And I’ll be honest, spending three and a half hours in a movie theater was not an easy decision to make. I’m sure it’ll be a factor for anyone who decides to watch it. I will go so far as to say that it is this long because its stories asks for it. It isn’t a long runtime for the sake of saying, playing against the runtime of Avengers: Endgame or Avatar movies or extended cuts of things.

This movie is telling an important story. And it’s trying to tell this story in as complete a way as a film can possibly do that. As a storyteller, Scorsese goes for three and a half with this story, and I can appreciate it. I wouldn’t say it moves fast, but it moves at the pace that the story asks, it gives us time with the various characters that we need. What might be weird for me is after it, I wanted to know more, learn more. Even despite its runtime I knew that there was so much that I did not know.

The thing I’ll close with here is how impressed I am that this is a Western that displaces our expectations of what a Western should be. Some of the pieces or the elements are the same, in that we do get “Cowboys and Indians” of a sort, and we do get lawmen and saloons and crimes, chases, excitement. But this is decidedly in a different kind of time and setting than the usual Western. Thematically, it digs into much deeper concerns. And it leans into the great challenge of “The Wild West” where the Western expansion of the white settlers was challenged by the Native Americans (who were more often than not just portrayed as savages to be killed). Instead here we get an almost reversal of that, where the lack of justice and peacekeeping very clearly puts the Osage under threat. It’s not the expanse and the natives that are the threats, but the settlers and their imposition of their laws.

This is all to say that there’s so much that this movie offers. Visually, it’s stunning. Narratively and thematically, it gives you so much to think about. I didn’t even touch on the performances, all of which were compelling, sometimes harrowing (and it’s as if I take it for granted because the cast is what it is). Killers of the Flower Moon asks a lot of its audiences in terms of time and emotional investment, but it rewards that with a cinematic masterpiece. – Rappler.com