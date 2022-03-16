Kip Oebanda’s ‘Liway’ to stream for free on YouTube

The film, based on true events, tells the story of a political prisoner under dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ Martial Law

MANILA, Philippines – Kip Oebanda’s Liway will be available to stream on the filmmaker’s YouTube channel starting Friday, March 18.

The film was written and directed by Kip based on his own childhood. It tells the story of a young boy named Dakip who grew up in a prison camp with his mother, anti-Marcos dissident Cecilia Flores-Oebanda, also known as Commander Liway.

The film stars Glaiza de Castro as Liway, Dominic Roco as Dakip’s father Commander Toto, and Kenken Nuyad as Dakip, the child version of the film’s director.

Liway first premiered in August 2018, as part of that year’s Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, where it later went on to win the special jury award and the audience choice award in the full-length feature film category.

Kip said that the film will be available for viewing ad-free until April. – Rappler.com