‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ to be featured in 2 Asian film festivals in March

The award-winning film will be screened in India and Japan in March

MANILA, Philippines- After being screened and lauded in over 10 film festivals around the world in 2021, Carlo Francisco Manatad’s disaster-themed movie Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether the Weather is Fine) will be featured in another two international film festivals in March 2022.

Manatad’s film will be part of the Asian Film Competition at the Bengaluru International Film Festival in India. The said film festival will run from March 3-10.

Meanwhil, highlighting the new talents and movements in cinema under the Spotlight Section of the Osaka Asian Film Festival, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon will have its premiere in Japan on March 10. The schedule of the film can be found on the OAFF website.

Starring Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, and MNL48’s Rans Rifol, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon tells the story of Norma (Concio) and her son Miguel (Padilla) who are struggling in the aftermath of one of the worst disasters to have ever hit the Philippines – Super Typhoon Yolanda.

Kun Maupay Man It Panahon first premiered in the country from December 25, 2021 to January 7, 2022 as part of the eight official entries of the 47th Metro Manila Film Festival in which it bagged numerous awards.

Meanwhile, according to Black Sheep, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon is now available on various online streaming platforms, such as KTX.ph, UPSTREAM.ph, iWantTFC, fdcpchannel.ph, and WeTV. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.