Lala Sotto-Antonio is new MTRCB Chair

APPOINTED. Lala Sotto-Antonio swears in as the new MTRCB Chair.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed Lala Sotto-Antonio as the new chairperson of the Movie and TV Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Lala posted about the appointment on her Facebook page on Thursday, July 7, sharing photos from the oathtaking ceremony and thanking President Marcos.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyong pagtitiwala (thank you very much for your trust),” she said.

Lala is the daughter of former senate president Vicente “Tito” Sotto III. She ran as the second nominee of the AGAP Partylist in the May elections, and previously served as councilor of Quezon City for 18 years.

She takes over the MTRCB role from Jeremiah “Ogie” Jaro, who was sworn in as MTRCB chair in October 2021.

The MTRCB is a government agency which has the responsibility to review and classify television programs, movies, and publicity materials. – Rappler.com