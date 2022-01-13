Movies
LIST: Key nominees, 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards

Reuters
Actor Kirsten Dunst, director Jane Campion and actor Benedict Cumberbatch pose during the 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film 'The Power of the Dog' in Venice, Italy. September 2, 2021.

Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Winners for the 2022 SAG awards will be announced at a televised ceremony on February 27

LOS ANGELES, USA – Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Wednesday, January 11, for the best performances in film and television in 2021. The winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on February 27.

Here is a list of the nominees in major categories:

Best Movie Cast
  • Belfast
  • Coda
  • Don’t Look Up
  • House of Gucci
  • King Richard
Best Television Drama Series Cast
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • The Morning Show
  • Squid Game
  • Succession
  • Yellowstone
Best Television Comedy Series Ensemble
  • The Great
  • Hacks
  • The Kominsky Method
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
Best actor, movie
  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best actress, movie
  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
  • Jennifer Hudson, Respect
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Best supporting actress, movie
  • Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
  • Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Ruth Negga, Passing
Best supporting actor, movie
  • Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
  • Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Jared Leto, House of Gucci
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best actress, TV Drama
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best actor, TV Drama
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best actress, TV Comedy
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Sandra Oh, The Chair
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best actor, TV Comedy
  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

