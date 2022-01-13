LIST: Key nominees, 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards

Winners for the 2022 SAG awards will be announced at a televised ceremony on February 27
LOS ANGELES, USA – Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Wednesday, January 11, for the best performances in film and television in 2021. The winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on February 27.
Here is a list of the nominees in major categories:
Best Movie Cast
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don’t Look Up
- House of Gucci
- King Richard
Best Television Drama Series Cast
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Morning Show
- Squid Game
- Succession
- Yellowstone
Best Television Comedy Series Ensemble
- The Great
- Hacks
- The Kominsky Method
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Best actor, movie
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best actress, movie
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Best supporting actress, movie
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best supporting actor, movie
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jared Leto, House of Gucci
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best actress, TV Drama
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best actor, TV Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best actress, TV Comedy
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Sandra Oh, The Chair
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best actor, TV Comedy
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
– Rappler.com