LIST: Key nominees, 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards

Actor Kirsten Dunst, director Jane Campion and actor Benedict Cumberbatch pose during the 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film 'The Power of the Dog' in Venice, Italy. September 2, 2021.

LOS ANGELES, USA – Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Wednesday, January 11, for the best performances in film and television in 2021. The winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on February 27.

Here is a list of the nominees in major categories:

Best Movie Cast

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Best Television Drama Series Cast

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Best Television Comedy Series Ensemble

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best actor, movie

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress, movie

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best supporting actress, movie

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best supporting actor, movie

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best actress, TV Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best actor, TV Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best actress, TV Comedy

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best actor, TV Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

– Rappler.com