LIST: Key winners, BAFTA Film Awards 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom – The annual BAFTA Film Awards, Britain’s highest honors for film, were held in London on Sunday, February 19.
Below is a list of the winners in the main categories:
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Outstanding British Film
The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Best Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Supporting Actress
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Film Not in English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Documentary
Navalny
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
EE Rising Star Award
Emma Mackey
