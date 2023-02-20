LIST: Key winners, BAFTA Film Awards 2023

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Cate Blanchett poses with her award for Best Leading Actress for 'Tar' during the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins seven awards

LONDON, United Kingdom – The annual BAFTA Film Awards, Britain’s highest honors for film, were held in London on Sunday, February 19.

Below is a list of the winners in the main categories:

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Outstanding British Film

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Film Not in English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary

Navalny

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

EE Rising Star Award

Emma Mackey

– Rappler.com