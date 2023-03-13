LIST: Key winners, Oscars 2023

LOS ANGELES, USA – The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, and are being broadcast live on ABC television.
The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:
Best supporting actor
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best supporting actress
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best international feature film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Best animated feature film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio
Best documentary feature film
Navalny
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
Makeup and Haristyling
The Whale
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Short film, live action
An Irish Goodbye
Short film, animated
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
