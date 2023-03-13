LIST: Key winners, Oscars 2023

Ke Huy Quan wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023.

Here's a running list of the Oscars 2023 winners so far

LOS ANGELES, USA – The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, and are being broadcast live on ABC television.

The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:

Best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best international feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Best animated feature film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio

Best documentary feature film

Navalny

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Makeup and Haristyling

The Whale

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Short film, live action

An Irish Goodbye

Short film, animated

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

