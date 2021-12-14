FULL LIST: Winners, 2021 FAMAS Awards

MANILA, Philippines – Fantasy adventure film Magikland won Best Picture at the 69th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards during its virtual awarding ceremony on Sunday, December 12.
Magikland, who led the 2021 nominees with 11 nods, took home a total of seven awards. Aside from Best Picture, Magikland also bagged the Best Director, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design awards.
Best Actress was awarded to Alessandra de Rossi for the movie Watch List, while Allen Dizon was named Best Actor for his role in the film Latay.
Meanwhile, veteran actor Mon Confiado received the FPJ Memorial Award and showbiz newcomers Joaquin Domagoso and Cassy Legaspi were given the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award.
Here’s the complete list of awardees:
Best Picture
- WINNER: Magikland
- Untrue
- Hayop Ka!
- Memories of Forgetting
- Isa Pang Bahaghari
- Four Sisters Before the Wedding
- On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Fan Girl
- Watch List
- Block Z
- He, Who Is Without Sin
- Latay
Best Director
- WINNER: Christian Acuna, Magikland
- Avid Liongoren, Hayop Ka!
- Irene Villamor, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Antoinette Jadaone, Fan Girl
- Ben Rekhi, Watch List
- Joel Lamangan, Isa Pang Bahaghari
Best Actress
- WINNER: Alessandra de Rossi, Watch List
- Cristine Reyes, Untrue
- Iza Calzado, Tagpuan
- Bela Padilla, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Charlie Dizon, Fan Girl
- Lovi Poe, Latay
Best Actor
- WINNER: Allen Dizon, Latay
- Xian Lim, Untrue
- Coco Martin, Love or Money
- Alfred Vargas, Tagpuan
- Paulo Avelino, Fan Girl
- Elijah Canlas, He Who Is Without Sin
- JC Santos, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
German Moreno Youth Achievement Award
- Joaquin Domagoso and Cassy Legaspi
FPJ Memorial Award
- Mon Confiado
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Dexter Doria, Memories of Forgetting
- Rhen Escaño, Untrue
- Dimples Romana, Block Z
- Angeli Bayani, Watch List
- Sanya Lopez, Isa Pang Bahaghari
- Carmina Villaroel, Four Sisters Before the Wedding
- Shaina Magdayao, Tagpuan
Best Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Enzo Pineda, He Who Is Without Sin
- Ian Veneraction, Block Z
- Michael de Mesa, Isa Pang Bahagari
- Dominic Ochoa, Four Sisters Before the Wedding
- Micko Laurente, Watch List
- Jake Macapagal, Watch List
- Matteo Guidicelli, On Vodka Beers, and Regrets
Best Child Performer
- WINNER: Miel Espinosa, Block Z
- Elijah Alejo, Magikland
- Joshua Patag, Magikland
Best Screenplay
- WINNER: Manny Angeles, Hayop Ka!
- Ralston Jover, Latay
- Rod Marmol and Pat Apura, Magikland
- Irene Villamor, On Vodka, Beers and Regrets
- Antoinette Jadaone, Fan Girl
- Rona Rean Sales and Ben Rekhi, Watch List
Best Cinematography
- WINNER: Rody Lacap, Magikland
- Boy Yniguez, Untrue
- Neil Daza, Fan Girl
- Danielle Nowitz, Watch List
- TM Malones, Latay
- Pao Orendain, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Best Production Design
- WINNER: Ericson Navarro, Magikland
- Ferdie Abuel, Fan Girl
- Ferdie Abuel, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Ericson Navarro, Watch List
- Danny Red, Block Z
- Maolen Fadul, Untrue
Best Editing
- WINNER: Manet A. Dayrit and She Lopez-Francia, Magikland
- Marya Ignacio, Untrue
- Nick Ellsberg and Liza D. Espinas, Watch List
- Arnex Nicolas, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Jether Arman, Manny Angeles, and Avid Liongoren, Hayop Ka!
- Benjamin Tolentino, Fan Girl
Best Musical Score
- WINNER: Kean Cipriano and Brain Coat, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Emerzon Quintillan Texon, Magikland
- Len Calvo, Hayop Ka!
Best Original Song
- WINNER: “Maibalik,” Joshua Bulot and JBK, Us Again
- “Mundo,” Raphiel Shannon, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- “Ulan,” Bugoy Drilon, The Boy Foretold by the Stars
- “Maligaya,” Inigo Pascual, Four Sister Before the Wedding
Best Sound
- WINNER: Albert Michael Idioma, and Alex Tombok, Magikland
- Nicole Amores, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Vincent Villa, Fan Girl
- William Ryan Fritch, Watch List
- Vince Jan Banta and Armand de Guzman, Block Z
- Nicole Amores, Hayop Ka!
Best Visual Effects
- WINNER: Richard Francia and Ryan Grimarez, Magikland
- Master Joel, Block Z
Best Short Film
- WINNER: Solo, Kevin Piamonte
- Zomnia, Johnrey Rivas
- Mosang, Fidel Redado
- Paint Me a Picture, John Knoxx Villanueva
- Dear Mama, Geraldo Jumawan and Jean Villame
- Lente, Tereon Tulaña
– Rappler.com