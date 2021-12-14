FULL LIST: Winners, 2021 FAMAS Awards

MAGIKLAND. Migs Cuaderno lead the cast in the movie directed by Christian Acuna.

'Magikland' wins Best Picture and six other awards

MANILA, Philippines – Fantasy adventure film Magikland won Best Picture at the 69th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards during its virtual awarding ceremony on Sunday, December 12.

Magikland, who led the 2021 nominees with 11 nods, took home a total of seven awards. Aside from Best Picture, Magikland also bagged the Best Director, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design awards.

Best Actress was awarded to Alessandra de Rossi for the movie Watch List, while Allen Dizon was named Best Actor for his role in the film Latay.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Mon Confiado received the FPJ Memorial Award and showbiz newcomers Joaquin Domagoso and Cassy Legaspi were given the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award.

Here’s the complete list of awardees:

Best Picture

WINNER: Magikland

Magikland Untrue

Hayop Ka!

Memories of Forgetting

Isa Pang Bahaghari

Four Sisters Before the Wedding

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Fan Girl

Watch List

Block Z

He, Who Is Without Sin

Latay

Best Director

WINNER: Christian Acuna, Magikland

Christian Acuna, Magikland Avid Liongoren, Hayop Ka!

Irene Villamor, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets Antoinette Jadaone, Fan Girl

Ben Rekhi, Watch List

Joel Lamangan, Isa Pang Bahaghari

Best Actress

WINNER: Alessandra de Rossi, Watch List

Alessandra de Rossi, Watch List Cristine Reyes, Untrue

Iza Calzado, Tagpuan

Bela Padilla, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Charlie Dizon, Fan Girl

Lovi Poe, Latay

Best Actor

WINNER: Allen Dizon, Latay

Allen Dizon, Latay Xian Lim, Untrue

Coco Martin, Love or Money

Alfred Vargas, Tagpuan

Paulo Avelino, Fan Girl

Elijah Canlas, He Who Is Without Sin

JC Santos, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

German Moreno Youth Achievement Award

Joaquin Domagoso and Cassy Legaspi

FPJ Memorial Award

Mon Confiado

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Dexter Doria, Memories of Forgetting

Dexter Doria, Memories of Forgetting Rhen Escaño, Untrue

Dimples Romana, Block Z

Angeli Bayani, Watch List

Watch List Sanya Lopez, Isa Pang Bahaghari

Carmina Villaroel, Four Sisters Before the Wedding

Shaina Magdayao, Tagpuan

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Enzo Pineda, He Who Is Without Sin

Enzo Pineda, He Who Is Without Sin Ian Veneraction, Block Z

Michael de Mesa, Isa Pang Bahagari

Dominic Ochoa, Four Sisters Before the Wedding

Micko Laurente, Watch List

Jake Macapagal, Watch List

Matteo Guidicelli, On Vodka Beers, and Regrets

Best Child Performer

WINNER: Miel Espinosa, Block Z

Miel Espinosa, Block Z Elijah Alejo, Magikland

Joshua Patag, Magikland

Best Screenplay

WINNER: Manny Angeles, Hayop Ka!

Manny Angeles, Hayop Ka! Ralston Jover, Latay

Rod Marmol and Pat Apura, Magikland

Irene Villamor, On Vodka, Beers and Regrets

Antoinette Jadaone, Fan Girl

Rona Rean Sales and Ben Rekhi, Watch List

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Rody Lacap, Magikland

Rody Lacap, Magikland Boy Yniguez, Untrue

Neil Daza, Fan Girl

Fan Girl Danielle Nowitz, Watch List

TM Malones, Latay

Pao Orendain, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Best Production Design

WINNER: Ericson Navarro, Magikland

Ericson Navarro, Magikland Ferdie Abuel, Fan Girl

Ferdie Abuel, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets Ericson Navarro, Watch List

Danny Red, Block Z

Maolen Fadul, Untrue

Best Editing

WINNER: Manet A. Dayrit and She Lopez-Francia, Magikland

Manet A. Dayrit and She Lopez-Francia, Magikland Marya Ignacio, Untrue

Nick Ellsberg and Liza D. Espinas, Watch List

Watch List Arnex Nicolas, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Jether Arman, Manny Angeles, and Avid Liongoren, Hayop Ka!

Benjamin Tolentino, Fan Girl

Best Musical Score

WINNER: Kean Cipriano and Brain Coat, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Kean Cipriano and Brain Coat, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets Emerzon Quintillan Texon, Magikland

Len Calvo, Hayop Ka!

Best Original Song

WINNER: “Maibalik,” Joshua Bulot and JBK, Us Again

“Maibalik,” Joshua Bulot and JBK, Us Again “Mundo,” Raphiel Shannon, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

“Ulan,” Bugoy Drilon, The Boy Foretold by the Stars

The Boy Foretold by the Stars “Maligaya,” Inigo Pascual, Four Sister Before the Wedding

Best Sound

WINNER: Albert Michael Idioma, and Alex Tombok, Magikland

Albert Michael Idioma, and Alex Tombok, Magikland Nicole Amores, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Vincent Villa, Fan Girl

Fan Girl William Ryan Fritch, Watch List

Vince Jan Banta and Armand de Guzman, Block Z

Nicole Amores, Hayop Ka!

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Richard Francia and Ryan Grimarez, Magikland

Richard Francia and Ryan Grimarez, Magikland Master Joel, Block Z

Best Short Film

WINNER: Solo, Kevin Piamonte

Solo, Kevin Piamonte Zomnia, Johnrey Rivas

Mosang, Fidel Redado

Paint Me a Picture, John Knoxx Villanueva

Dear Mama, Geraldo Jumawan and Jean Villame

Lente, Tereon Tulaña

– Rappler.com