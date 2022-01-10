FULL LIST: Winners, Golden Globes 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Despite surrounding controversies, the Golden Globes 2022 pushed through on Monday, January 10 (Sunday, January 9 in the US) as a private event.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), organizers of the annual event, earlier said that there would be no audience or red carpet event for the ceremony, and will instead “shine a light on the (group’s) long-established philanthropy work.”
In 2021, the association drew criticism over ethics issues and a lack of racial diversity in its membership, prompting NBC to drop its plans to televise the event. With no livestream or cable broadcast, the winners were instead announced through their website and Twitter account.
The Power of the Dog was named Best Drama Motion Picture with director Jane Campion winning Best Director. West Side Story was hailed Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Drama category. For the television categories, Succession was named Best Drama TV Series.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best motion picture, drama
- WINNER: The Power of the Dog
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King Richard
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama
- WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama
- WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
- WINNER: West Side Story
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick … Boom!
Best performance by actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
- WINNER: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
- Marion Cotillard Annette
- Alana Haim Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone Cruella
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
- WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
- Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best director, motion picture
- WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best screenplay, motion picture
- WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best motion picture, animated
- WINNER: Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best motion picture, foreign language
- WINNER: Drive My Car
- Compartment No. 6
- The Hand of God
- A Hero
- Parallel Mothers
Best television series, drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
- WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
- WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best original score, motion picture
- WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune
- Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
- Germaine Franco, Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
- Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Best original song, motion picture
- WINNER: “No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
- “Be Alive,” King Richard
- “Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
- “Down to Joy,” Belfast
- “Here I Am [Singing My Way Home],” Respect
Best television series, drama
- WINNER: Succession
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
Best television series, musical or comedy
- WINNER: Hacks
- The Great
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best limited series, anthology series
- WINNER: The Underground Railroad
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
Best actress in a TV series, drama
- WINNER: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best actor in a TV series, drama
- WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Omar Sy, Lupin
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
- WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
- WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best actress in a limited TV series
- WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
Best actor in a limited TV series
- WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Paul Bettany, Wandavision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best supporting actress in a TV role
- WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell, Maid
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actor in a TV role
- WINNER: O Yeong-su, Squid Game
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
– Rappler.com