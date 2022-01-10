FULL LIST: Winners, Golden Globes 2022

THE POWER OF THE DOG. The film wins Best Motion Picture, Drama in Golden Globes 2022.

'The Power of the Dog' and director Jane Campion win best picture and director

MANILA, Philippines – Despite surrounding controversies, the Golden Globes 2022 pushed through on Monday, January 10 (Sunday, January 9 in the US) as a private event.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), organizers of the annual event, earlier said that there would be no audience or red carpet event for the ceremony, and will instead “shine a light on the (group’s) long-established philanthropy work.”

In 2021, the association drew criticism over ethics issues and a lack of racial diversity in its membership, prompting NBC to drop its plans to televise the event. With no livestream or cable broadcast, the winners were instead announced through their website and Twitter account.

The Power of the Dog was named Best Drama Motion Picture with director Jane Campion winning Best Director. West Side Story was hailed Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Drama category. For the television categories, Succession was named Best Drama TV Series.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best motion picture, drama

WINNER: The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

House of Gucci Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Will Smith, King Richard Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

WINNER: West Side Story

West Side Story Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best performance by actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

WINNER: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story Marion Cotillard Annette

Alana Haim Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone Cruella

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best director, motion picture

WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best screenplay, motion picture

WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best motion picture, animated

WINNER: Encanto

Encanto Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best motion picture, foreign language

WINNER: Drive My Car

Drive My Car Compartment No. 6

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best television series, drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best original score, motion picture

WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Hans Zimmer, Dune Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Best original song, motion picture

WINNER: “No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die “Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“Here I Am [Singing My Way Home],” Respect

Best television series, drama

WINNER: Succession

Succession Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Best television series, musical or comedy

WINNER: Hacks

Hacks The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best limited series, anthology series

WINNER: The Underground Railroad

The Underground Railroad Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Best actress in a TV series, drama

WINNER: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best actor in a TV series, drama

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Jean Smart, Hacks Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best actress in a limited TV series

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Best actor in a limited TV series

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Michael Keaton, Dopesick Paul Bettany, Wandavision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Halston Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best supporting actress in a TV role

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actor in a TV role

WINNER: O Yeong-su, Squid Game

O Yeong-su, Squid Game Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

– Rappler.com