‘Liway’ screening stopped by men identifying as PNP

'LIWAY.' Glaiza de Castro stars in the autobiographical film set in a prison camp in the Martial Law era.

The film was scheduled to screen at a covered court in Pasay City on the eve of the 50th anniversary of Martial Law

MANILA, Philippines – A screening of the film Liway on Tuesday, September 20, was halted by men who identified themselves as part of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Written and directed by Kip Oebanda based on his own life, Liway tells the story of a young boy growing up in a prison camp in the Martial Law era where his mother, anti-Marcos dissident Cecilia Flores-Oebanda, was detained.

According to a September 20 post on the film’s official Facebook page, the Liway screening was supposed to be held at Brgy. 178 in Pasay City on that day, but was “stopped by men identifiying themselves as coming from the ‘Pasay City PNP Intelligence Unit.’”

“The men identifying as police also confiscated materials from the organizers. This all happened on the eve of the 50th anniversary of Martial Law,” the post said.

The page then linked to a Twitter thread by progressive media network AlterMidya, which showed a video at the covered court where the screening was to be held. In the video, an out-of-uniform man in plainclothes identified himself as coming from the “intelligence unit, Pasay.”

The thread also said that the program was halted despite organizers having a receipt for the rental of the covered court, and that flyers and copies of the publication Pinoy Weekly were among the materials confiscated.

Rappler has reached out to the Pasay PNP for comment, but has yet to receive a reply.

The alleged shutdown of the Liway film screening comes months after independent bookshops like Popular Bookstore and Solidaridad, which carry titles about Martial Law and/or written by Martial Law victims, were vandalized with graffiti, accused of having ties to terrorists and the New People’s Army. The incidents appear to be part of a red-tagging campaign targeting artists and activists. – Rappler.com